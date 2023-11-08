San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (November 8th)

New York Knicks play host to the young San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, November 8. The two teams are set to clash at exactly 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time inside the historic basketball playground of the Madison Square Garden. ESPN has the television broadcast rights and the online live steam is made available for NBA League Pass subscribers.

These teams both own a 3-4 record and the winner gets to even up their win-loss card. The Spurs are coming in this game on back-to-back losses and would look to secure a much-needed victory. On the other side, the Knicks bounced back with a victory over the superpowered LA Clippers at home after losing two consecutive games

Having the home-court advantage and experience, the Knicks are the heavily favored team in sportsbooks over the Spurs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks: Game Details

Teams: San Antonio Spurs (3-4) vs. New York Knicks (3-4)

Date and Time: Nov. 8, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York

San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks: Game Preview

The Knicks fell to a record of 2-4 and stopoed the drought early with a convincing victory over the LA Clippers by a wide margin of 14 points. Credit goes to Julius Randle who had his best game so far this season with 27 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

It was also good for the Knicks to have RJ Barrett chipping in 26 points along with six rebounds and four assists to come behind the production of Randle. Mitchell Robinson feasted on the glass grabbing 15 rebounds while also scoring 13 points.

Meanwhile, the Spurs, who secured a shocking back-to-back wins against the Phoenix Suns, lost their next two games against the Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers.

It has been an up-and-down production for Victor Wembanyama as he only had 13 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks against the Pacers. Doug McDermott came out as the team's most potent scorer with 17 points coming off the bench for the Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks: Odds and Predictions

Moneyline: Spurs (+325) vs Knicks (-425)

Spread: Spurs +9.5 (-110) vs Knicks -9.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Spurs (o223.5) vs Knicks (u223.5)

With all the injuries that the Spurs are having, it's safe to predict that the New York Knicks will be maximizing the opportunity and earning another win. Still, Victor Wembanyama going up against Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson should be an interesting watch.

San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting Lineups

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs will be playing Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell. Taking their place should be Malachi Branham, who started last game, and veteran Doug McDermott. Retaining their starting spots would be Zach Collins, Jeremy Sochan and Victor Webmanyama.

New York Knicks

With no injuries to report, the Knicks should go with their usual starting five involving Julius Randle, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson. Mitchell Robinson and Quentin Grimes round off the starters.

San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks: top 3 players stats

Devin Vassell

19.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals

Victor Wembanyama

19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals

Keldon Johnson

16.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals

Jalen Brunson

22.1 points, 4.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals

RJ Barrett

22.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists

Julius Randle

15.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists