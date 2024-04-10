San Antonio Spurs vs OKC Thunder: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 10, 2024

There are eight NBA games on the schedule for Wednesday, including the San Antonio Spurs vs OKC Thunder matchup. It's the fourth and final meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Thunder looking to win the season series for the second year in a row.

Oklahoma City won the first two matchups on Nov. 14 at home 123-87 and Jan. 24 in San Antonio 140-114. The Spurs got one back on Feb. 29 at the Frost Bank Center with a 132-118 victory. Victor Wembanyama dominated the game with 28 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and five blocks.

The matchup between Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren will remain the talking point since they are likely rivals for the next decade. The race for Rookie of the Year is down to them with Wemby as the heavy favorite to take home the award.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: When will Victor Wembanyama record a quadruple-double? Closer look at rookie phenom’s potential stat lines

San Antonio Spurs vs OKC Thunder preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The San Antonio Spurs vs OKC Thunder game is on Wednesday at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. It starts at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SouthWest-San Antonio and Bally Sports Oklahoma.

Moneyline: Spurs (+750) vs Thunder (-1408)

Spread: Spurs +15 (-111) vs Thunder -15 (-111)

Total (O/U): Spurs o226 (-111) vs Thunder u226 (-111)

San Antonio Spurs vs OKC Thunder preview

The San Antonio Spurs are coming off a win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. It was the Spurs' 20th win of the season, tying the 1996-97 Spurs for the worst record in franchise history.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder outlasted the Sacramento Kings to remain in contention for the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference standings. The Thunder will have to win their remaining games and hope that both Minnesota and Denver slip up.

Also Read: "Block one more shot" - Nikola Jokic hilariously reveals light-hearted jab towards Victor Wembanyama for 9 rejections

San Antonio Spurs vs OKC Thunder starting lineups, subs and rotation

The San Antonio Spurs have six players on their injury report, including two starters. Head coach Gregg Popovich will likely use the same starting lineup from last night's win:

PG: Tre Mann | SG: Malaki Branham | SF: Sandro Mamukelashvili | PF: Julian Champagnie | C: Victor Wembanyama

The Spurs' rotation also includes Blake Wesley, Sidy Cissoko, Zach Collins and Devonte' Graham.

On the other hand, the OKC Thunder have only one player on their injury report – Gordon Hayward. Here's how head coach Mark Daigneault will likely line up on Wednesday:

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | SG: Josh Giddey | SF: Lu Dort | PF: Jalen Williams | C: Chet Holmgren

Players such as Isaiah Joe, Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins and Jaylin Williams are expected to get minutes off the bench.

San Antonio Spurs vs OKC Thunder betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an over/under of 27.5 points. SGA is favored to go over since he returned from injury to drop 40 points last night. With playoff seeding on the line, bet on the All-Star guard to score at least 28 points.

Chet Holmgren is favored to go under 2.5 blocks against the Spurs. Holmgren has only registered three blocks in two of his last five games. Ignore the odds and place your money on the lanky big man to go over 2.5 blocks.

Also Read: "Chet Holmgren praying for mercy tonight" - 76ers fans thrilled over Joel Embiid returning from injury against Thunder

San Antonio Spurs vs OKC Thunder prediction

The OKC Thunder are the overwhelming favorites to beat the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. The Thunder are in no position to take it easy with the No. 1 spot still up for grabs.

The Spurs won't be pushovers despite missing three key starters and have won five of their last 10 games. However, oddsmakers are still predicting that the Thunder will get the win and cover the spread. The total is expected to go over 226 points.

Also Read: "If glazing was a person" - NBA fans roast Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Thunder's postgame antics