San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 28, 2023

The San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers matchup is one of the eight NBA games scheduled for Thursday. This will be the first matchup between the two teams this season, with the last meeting being on April 6, a game that San Antonio won 129-127.

On that note, let’s take a look at the San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers preview, including the prediction, starting lineup and betting tips for Dec. 28.

The Spurs hold a slight 93-91 all-time advantage against the Trail Blazers. As previously mentioned, San Antonio won the most recent matchup. Keldon Johnson had 24 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal in the win. Thursday’s game will be the first regular-season meeting between 2023 draft first-pick Victor Wembanyama and third-pick Scoot Henderson.

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers game is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 28, at the Moda Center. The game begins at 10 p.m. EST and will be televised on ROOT SPORTS and Bally Sports SW-SA. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Spurs (+155) vs Trail Blazers (-185)

Spread: Spurs (+4.5) vs Trail Blazers (-4.5)

Total (O/U): Spurs -110 (o233.5) vs Trail Blazers -110 (u233.5)

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers preview

Despite drafting generational prospect Wembanyama in the summer, the Spurs have struggled in the first third of the season. They are last in the West with a 4-25 record. If not for the Detroit Pistons’ 27-game losing streak, San Antonio could have easily had the worst record in the league. The Spurs are on a five-game losing streak as well. Their last win came against the LA Lakers on Dec. 15.

This matchup will be a battle of Western Conference bottom dwellers, as the Trail Blazers (8-21) are 14th in the West. They have won just two of the past 10 games. Portland’s only advantage is that it is a home game. The two teams meet each other Friday again in Portland.

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers lineups

According to ESPN, San Antonio will be without Devonte’ Graham and Charles Bassey on Thursday. Graham is ruled out because of illness, while Bassey tore his left ACL during a G League game and will be likely out for the rest of the season. Coach Gregg Popovich should start Devin Vassell, Malaki Branham, Jeremy Sochan, Julian Champagnie and Wembanyama.

Portland has a few more injury concerns than the Spurs. Shaedon Sharpe (thigh), Deandre Ayton (knee) and Robert Williams III (torn ligament in right knee) are all out for the game. Coach Chauncey Billups should start Anfernee Simons, Malcolm Brogdon, Jerami Grant, Toumani Camara and Moses Brown.

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers betting tips

Anfernee Simons has an over/under of 27.5 points for the game, which is slightly higher than his 27.1 season average. However, he should be fairly efficient against a struggling San Antonio squad and go over 27.5 points at home.

Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 5.7 assists for the season. His over/under is set at 6.5 for that category on Thursday. Brogdon recently had a 12-assist performance against the Golden State Warriors. We expect him to have a similar outing against San Antonio as well.

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction

The Trail Blazers are favored in the matchup and rightly so. They are playing at home and are coming off a 130-113 win against the Sacramento Kings. Simply put, Portland has more experience than San Antonio and that should be enough to turn the game in its favor Thursday. It should be a high-scoring game and we expect the team total to go over 233.5 points.