Saric-inspired Croatia and Chad through in World Cup qualifying

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    02 Jul 2018, 07:34 IST
DarioSaric - cropped
Croatian star Dario Saric

Croatia thrashed Romania to reach the second round of FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifying on Sunday, as Chad also progressed.

In the European section, it was winner takes all for Croatia and Romania, with Philadelphia 76ers star Dario Saric (22 points and 12 rebounds) inspiring a 90-63 win.

After a poor start to the first round saw them hold a 1-3 record through four games, Croatia recovered to win at Italy and Romania to reach the next stage.

Romania crash out at the bottom of Group D.

Chad, who replaced South Africa just two weeks before the start of African qualifying, booked their place with an 80-49 defeat of Guinea.

Rwanda edged past Uganda, while Egypt and Ivory Coast also went through.

In the Americas, the United States bounced back from their shock loss to Mexico with a 93-62 thrashing of Cuba.

