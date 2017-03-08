Sassari stun Le Mans to secure quarter-final berth

Dinamo Sassari produced a Basketball Champions League shock as they eased into the quarter-finals at the expense of Le Mans Sarthe.

by Opta News 08 Mar 2017, 03:33 IST

Dusko Savanovic of Dinamo Sassari

Dusko Savanovic inspired Dinamo Sassari to a Basketball Champions League upset as the Italians dumped out Le Mans Sarthe to reach the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

After an impressive victory in the opening leg in the round of 16, Sassari travelled to France with a 16-point cushion but it mattered little as they won 68-66 to complete a 147-129 aggregate win.

Savanovic finished the match with 15 points and nine rebounds as Sassari - who finished fifth in Group E - sent Le Mans tumbling out, the Serbian ably assisted by Rok Stipcevic and mid-season signing David Lighty.

It was a huge blow to Le Mans after they had dominated Group B, topping the table with nine wins from their 14 matches in the previous stage.

Joining Sassari in the last eight are Banvit after the Turkish side used home advantage to beat EWE Baskets 70-61, completing a 152-143 aggregate triumph.

There was nothing between the two sides after the first leg - the match ending 82-82 - meaning it was winner takes all on Tuesday, and Banvit were grateful to Jordan Theodore, Furkan Korkmaz and Gasper Vidmar for securing their progression - the trio combining for 58 points.

It is an eighth successive Champions League victory at home for Banvit, a daunting record for whoever they get in Friday's quarter-final draw.

ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne are also through after cruising past Aris 81-67, and maintaining their unbeaten home run in the competition.

The win - inspired by 19 points from Walter Hodge - saw ASVEL complete a 148-134 success on aggregate, the Greek side unable to live with their hosts' ability to quickly turn defence into attack.