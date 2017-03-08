Sassari stun Le Mans to secure quarter-final berth
Dinamo Sassari produced a Basketball Champions League shock as they eased into the quarter-finals at the expense of Le Mans Sarthe.
Dusko Savanovic inspired Dinamo Sassari to a Basketball Champions League upset as the Italians dumped out Le Mans Sarthe to reach the quarter-finals on Tuesday.
After an impressive victory in the opening leg in the round of 16, Sassari travelled to France with a 16-point cushion but it mattered little as they won 68-66 to complete a 147-129 aggregate win.
Savanovic finished the match with 15 points and nine rebounds as Sassari - who finished fifth in Group E - sent Le Mans tumbling out, the Serbian ably assisted by Rok Stipcevic and mid-season signing David Lighty.
It was a huge blow to Le Mans after they had dominated Group B, topping the table with nine wins from their 14 matches in the previous stage.
Benvenuto ai QF @dinamo_sassari!— #BasketballCL (@BasketballCL) March 7, 2017
The claim a 147-129 triumph on aggr. over @MSB_Officiel #BasketballCL
https://t.co/sIdkYO8NwN pic.twitter.com/BVQuWZuFS8
Joining Sassari in the last eight are Banvit after the Turkish side used home advantage to beat EWE Baskets 70-61, completing a 152-143 aggregate triumph.
There was nothing between the two sides after the first leg - the match ending 82-82 - meaning it was winner takes all on Tuesday, and Banvit were grateful to Jordan Theodore, Furkan Korkmaz and Gasper Vidmar for securing their progression - the trio combining for 58 points.
It is an eighth successive Champions League victory at home for Banvit, a daunting record for whoever they get in Friday's quarter-final draw.
ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne are also through after cruising past Aris 81-67, and maintaining their unbeaten home run in the competition.
The win - inspired by 19 points from Walter Hodge - saw ASVEL complete a 148-134 success on aggregate, the Greek side unable to live with their hosts' ability to quickly turn defence into attack.
.@ASVEL_Basket take down @ArisBCgr 81-67 in the 2nd leg to get a 148-134 win on aggregate & a place in the Quarter-Finals! #BasketballCL pic.twitter.com/06aFapOi6F— #BasketballCL (@BasketballCL) March 7, 2017