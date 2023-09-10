Seattle Storm vs Los Angeles Sparks prediction & game preview - September 10, 2023 | WNBA

Basketball
By Adam Taylor
Modified Sep 10, 2023 10:40 GMT
Los Angeles Sparks v New York Liberty
Seattle Storm vs Los Angeles Sparks prediction & game preview

The Seattle Storm and the Los Angeles Sparks meet in the WNBA on Sunday, September 10, having exited the playoff race. However, that won't stop either team from attempting to secuing a victory.

The Storm have lost seven of their last 10 games and are 11th in the league with just 11 wins in 39 games. The Sparks have fared slightly better, winning 16 of 39 and five of their last 10.

Nevertheless, neither team had done enough to be a postseason contender as they play their last game of the season. In their last meeting, the Storm ran out 72-61 winners.

Seattle Storm vs Los Angeles Sparks prediction

The Sparks are slight favorites. Los Angeles has had the better win rate this season and was just one seeding spot away from making the postseason.

Seattle, though, has been among the bottom two teams in the WNBA and has shown little ability to turn their season around despite having Jewell Lloyd.

Seattle Storm Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu
F-C6-3 ft204 lbsJULY 26, 1999RSOUTH FLORIDA/CAMEROON
Joyner Holmes
F6-3 ft210 lbsFEBRUARY 22, 19983 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Jordan Horston
G-F6-2 ft165 lbsMAY 21, 2001RTENNESSEE/USA
Jewell Loyd
G5-11 ft165 lbsOCTOBER 5, 19938 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Ezi Magbegor
C6-4 ft181 lbsAUGUST 13, 19993 yrsMELBOURNE/AUSTRALIA
Jade Melbourne
G5-11 ft145 lbsAUGUST 18, 2002RAUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA
Kia Nurse
G6-0 ft181 lbsFEBRUARY 22, 19964 yrsCONNECTICUT/CANADA
Mercedes Russell
C6-6 ft195 lbsJULY 27, 19955 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Yvonne Turner
G5-10 ft127 lbsOCTOBER 13, 19874 yrsNEBRASKA/USA
Sami Whitcomb
G5-10 ft154 lbsJULY 20, 19886 yrsWASHINGTON/AUSTRALIA
Gabby Williams
F5-11 ft172 lbsSEPTEMBER 9, 19964 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA

Los Angeles Sparks roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Lexie Brown
G5-9 ft162 lbsOCTOBER 27, 19945 yrsDUKE/USA
Rae Burrell
G-F6-2 ft168 lbsJUNE 21, 20001 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Jordin Canada
G5-6 ft135 lbsAUGUST 11, 19955 yrsUCLA/USA
Layshia Clarendon
G5-9 ft158 lbsMAY 2, 19919 yrsCALIFORNIA/USA
Nia Clouden
G5-9 ft139 lbsMAY 17, 20001 yrsMICHIGAN STATE/USA
Zia Cooke
G5-9 ft163 lbsJANUARY 9, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Dearica Hamby
F6-3 ft189 lbsNOVEMBER 6, 19938 yrsWAKE FOREST/USA
Nneka Ogwumike
F6-2 ft174 lbsJULY 2, 199011 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Chiney Ogwumike
F-C6-3 ft183 lbsMARCH 21, 19926 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Karlie Samuelson
G6-0 ft160 lbsMAY 10, 19954 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Katie Lou Samuelson
F6-3 ft163 lbsJUNE 13, 19974 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Azurá Stevens
C6-6 ft180 lbsFEBRUARY 1, 19965 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Jasmine Thomas
G5-9 ft143 lbsSEPTEMBER 30, 198912 yrsDUKE/USA

Seattle Storm vs Los Angeles Sparks: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN3, FOX 13+, Amazon Prime, Spectrum Sports, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.

The game will be played at the Climate Pledge Arena and is set to tip off at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

Seattle Storm vs Los Angeles Sparks: Players to watch

The Sparks will lean on Azura Stevens, Dearica Hambry and Nneka Ogwumike as they look to add another victory into their win column. Layshia Clarendon will also be a big factor, looking to build on her 30-point, 5-rebound performance in her last outing.

Jordin Canada is the leading playmaker for the Sparks and will look to control the tempo of the game while also trying to break down Seattle's defensive structure. Karlie Samuelson could also be a problem with her secondary scoring ability.

For the Storm, Jewell Lloyd, Ezi Magbegor and Sami Whitcomb will be ones to keep an eye on. Of course, the Sparks will also need to find a way to contain Jordan Horston, who has produced versatile performances for the Storm all season.

Mercedes Russell is another secondary contributor who could have a big game against the Sparks, as Seattle look to end their season on a high note.

