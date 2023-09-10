Seattle Storm vs Los Angeles Sparks prediction & game preview - September 10, 2023 | WNBA

The Seattle Storm and the Los Angeles Sparks meet in the WNBA on Sunday, September 10, having exited the playoff race. However, that won't stop either team from attempting to secuing a victory.

The Storm have lost seven of their last 10 games and are 11th in the league with just 11 wins in 39 games. The Sparks have fared slightly better, winning 16 of 39 and five of their last 10.

Nevertheless, neither team had done enough to be a postseason contender as they play their last game of the season. In their last meeting, the Storm ran out 72-61 winners.

Seattle Storm vs Los Angeles Sparks prediction

The Sparks are slight favorites. Los Angeles has had the better win rate this season and was just one seeding spot away from making the postseason.

Seattle, though, has been among the bottom two teams in the WNBA and has shown little ability to turn their season around despite having Jewell Lloyd.

Seattle Storm Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu F-C 6-3 ft 204 lbs JULY 26, 1999 R SOUTH FLORIDA/CAMEROON Joyner Holmes F 6-3 ft 210 lbs FEBRUARY 22, 1998 3 yrs TEXAS-AUSTIN/USA Jordan Horston G-F 6-2 ft 165 lbs MAY 21, 2001 R TENNESSEE/USA Jewell Loyd G 5-11 ft 165 lbs OCTOBER 5, 1993 8 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Ezi Magbegor C 6-4 ft 181 lbs AUGUST 13, 1999 3 yrs MELBOURNE/AUSTRALIA Jade Melbourne G 5-11 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 18, 2002 R AUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA Kia Nurse G 6-0 ft 181 lbs FEBRUARY 22, 1996 4 yrs CONNECTICUT/CANADA Mercedes Russell C 6-6 ft 195 lbs JULY 27, 1995 5 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Yvonne Turner G 5-10 ft 127 lbs OCTOBER 13, 1987 4 yrs NEBRASKA/USA Sami Whitcomb G 5-10 ft 154 lbs JULY 20, 1988 6 yrs WASHINGTON/AUSTRALIA Gabby Williams F 5-11 ft 172 lbs SEPTEMBER 9, 1996 4 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA

Los Angeles Sparks roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Lexie Brown G 5-9 ft 162 lbs OCTOBER 27, 1994 5 yrs DUKE/USA Rae Burrell G-F 6-2 ft 168 lbs JUNE 21, 2000 1 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Jordin Canada G 5-6 ft 135 lbs AUGUST 11, 1995 5 yrs UCLA/USA Layshia Clarendon G 5-9 ft 158 lbs MAY 2, 1991 9 yrs CALIFORNIA/USA Nia Clouden G 5-9 ft 139 lbs MAY 17, 2000 1 yrs MICHIGAN STATE/USA Zia Cooke G 5-9 ft 163 lbs JANUARY 9, 2001 R SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Dearica Hamby F 6-3 ft 189 lbs NOVEMBER 6, 1993 8 yrs WAKE FOREST/USA Nneka Ogwumike F 6-2 ft 174 lbs JULY 2, 1990 11 yrs STANFORD/USA Chiney Ogwumike F-C 6-3 ft 183 lbs MARCH 21, 1992 6 yrs STANFORD/USA Karlie Samuelson G 6-0 ft 160 lbs MAY 10, 1995 4 yrs STANFORD/USA Katie Lou Samuelson F 6-3 ft 163 lbs JUNE 13, 1997 4 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Azurá Stevens C 6-6 ft 180 lbs FEBRUARY 1, 1996 5 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Jasmine Thomas G 5-9 ft 143 lbs SEPTEMBER 30, 1989 12 yrs DUKE/USA

Seattle Storm vs Los Angeles Sparks: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN3, FOX 13+, Amazon Prime, Spectrum Sports, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.

The game will be played at the Climate Pledge Arena and is set to tip off at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

Seattle Storm vs Los Angeles Sparks: Players to watch

The Sparks will lean on Azura Stevens, Dearica Hambry and Nneka Ogwumike as they look to add another victory into their win column. Layshia Clarendon will also be a big factor, looking to build on her 30-point, 5-rebound performance in her last outing.

Jordin Canada is the leading playmaker for the Sparks and will look to control the tempo of the game while also trying to break down Seattle's defensive structure. Karlie Samuelson could also be a problem with her secondary scoring ability.

For the Storm, Jewell Lloyd, Ezi Magbegor and Sami Whitcomb will be ones to keep an eye on. Of course, the Sparks will also need to find a way to contain Jordan Horston, who has produced versatile performances for the Storm all season.

Mercedes Russell is another secondary contributor who could have a big game against the Sparks, as Seattle look to end their season on a high note.