Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction & Game Preview - August 20, 2023 | WNBA

On August 20, the Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm will face off in a WNBA Western Conference battle. The Storm are currently tied for the worst record in the West, while the Lynx sit third and should be preparing for a potential playoff run once the regular season reaches its conclusion.

In the last meeting between these two teams, which occurred on August 18, the Minnesota Lynx secured an eight-point margin victory, walking away with a 78-70 dub over their conference rivals. As such, the Seattle Storm will have some added motivation coming into their August 20 clash.

For further motivation, the Seattle Storm will want to secure a victory to avoid potentially sliding to the bottom of their conference. The Phoenix Mercury have a game against the Indiana Fever on August 20, and should the Mercury win, and Seattle lose, they will change places in their conferences seeding.

Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx Prediction

The Minnesota Lynx have enjoyed a better season than the Seattle Storm and will come into the contest as the favorites to secure another win in the final stretch of the regular season.

Seattle will likely put up a good fight, but the talent disparity, along with Seattle's lack of confidence and momentum, should allow the Lynx to secure their spot in the middle of their conference.

Seattle Storm Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Morgan Bertsch F 6-4 ft 173 lbs APRIL 20, 1997 R CALIFORNIA-DAVIS/USA Kahleah Copper G-F 6-1 ft 165 lbs AUGUST 28, 1994 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Dana Evans G 5-6 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 1, 1998 2 yrs LOUISVILLE/USA Rebekah Gardner G 6-1 ft 130 lbs JULY 9, 1990 1 yrs UCLA/USA Isabelle Harrison F 6-3 ft 183 lbs SEPTEMBER 27, 1993 6 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Ruthy Hebard F 6-4 ft 190 lbs APRIL 28, 1998 3 yrs OREGON/USA Sika Koné F 6-3 ft 180 lbs JULY 13, 2002 R SPAIN/MALI Marina Mabrey G 5-11 ft 170 lbs SEPTEMBER 14, 1996 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Robyn Parks F 6-1 ft 170 lbs JULY 19, 1992 R VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH/USA Alanna Smith F 6-4 ft 180 lbs SEPTEMBER 10, 1996 4 yrs STANFORD/AUSTRALIA Taylor Soule F 5-11 ft 186 lbs JANUARY 5, 2000 R VIRGINIA TECH/USA Elizabeth Williams C-F 6-3 ft 200 lbs JUNE 23, 1993 8 yrs DUKE/UNITED KINGDOM Courtney Williams G 5-8 ft 139 lbs MAY 11, 1994 7 yrs SOUTH FLORIDA/USA

Minnesota Lynx Roster

Player and No. Position Diamond Miller (#1) Guard Lindsay Allen (#2) Guard Kayana Taylor (#4) Guard Rachel Banham (#15) Guard Kayla McBride (#21) Guard Tiffany Mitchell (#25) Guard Aerial Powers (#3) Forward Bridget Carleton (#6) Forward Jessica Shepard (#10) Forward Natalie Achonwa (#11) Forward Dorka Juhasz (#14) Forward Emily Engstler (#22) Forward Napheesa Collier (#24) Forward Nikolina Milic (#31) Forward

Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on NBA TV, FOX13, Amazon Prime, FUBO, and WNBA League Pass.

The game will be played at the Target Center Arena and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx: Players to watch

Jewell Lloyd, Ezi Magbegor, and Sami Whitcomb will be available for Seattle. The Storm will have a tremendous offensive punch with that three, as well as some perimeter defense and Magbegor's presence on the defensive glass. Jordan Horston is a vital rotation player who has the ability to change the tide of a game in an instant.

The Minnesota Lynx have Napheesa Collier, Tiffany Mitchell, and Kayla McBride as their primary trio, with Collier being a double-double threat in points and rebounds on a nightly basis. In her last game, Collier produced a 24-point 10 rebound, 4 assist performance and will be hoping to have a similar impact against the Storm.

Dorka Juhasz is also a solid rotational player who can provide scoring and rebounding off the bench for Seattle.

