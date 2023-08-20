Seattle Storm vs Minnesota Lynx Prediction & Game Preview - August 20, 2023 | WNBA

On August 20, the Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm will face off in a WNBA Western Conference battle. The Storm are currently tied for the worst record in the West, while the Lynx sit third and should be preparing for a potential playoff run once the regular season reaches its conclusion.
In the last meeting between these two teams, which occurred on August 18, the Minnesota Lynx secured an eight-point margin victory, walking away with a 78-70 dub over their conference rivals. As such, the Seattle Storm will have some added motivation coming into their August 20 clash.
For further motivation, the Seattle Storm will want to secure a victory to avoid potentially sliding to the bottom of their conference. The Phoenix Mercury have a game against the Indiana Fever on August 20, and should the Mercury win, and Seattle lose, they will change places in their conferences seeding.
Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx Prediction
The Minnesota Lynx have enjoyed a better season than the Seattle Storm and will come into the contest as the favorites to secure another win in the final stretch of the regular season.
Seattle will likely put up a good fight, but the talent disparity, along with Seattle's lack of confidence and momentum, should allow the Lynx to secure their spot in the middle of their conference.
Seattle Storm Roster
Minnesota Lynx Roster
Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on NBA TV, FOX13, Amazon Prime, FUBO, and WNBA League Pass.
The game will be played at the Target Center Arena and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.
Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota Lynx: Players to watch
Jewell Lloyd, Ezi Magbegor, and Sami Whitcomb will be available for Seattle. The Storm will have a tremendous offensive punch with that three, as well as some perimeter defense and Magbegor's presence on the defensive glass. Jordan Horston is a vital rotation player who has the ability to change the tide of a game in an instant.
The Minnesota Lynx have Napheesa Collier, Tiffany Mitchell, and Kayla McBride as their primary trio, with Collier being a double-double threat in points and rebounds on a nightly basis. In her last game, Collier produced a 24-point 10 rebound, 4 assist performance and will be hoping to have a similar impact against the Storm.
Dorka Juhasz is also a solid rotational player who can provide scoring and rebounding off the bench for Seattle.
