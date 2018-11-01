×
Sensational Stoudemire sinks Fuenlabrada

News
17   //    01 Nov 2018, 05:30 IST
Amar'e Stoudemire - cropped
Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire

Amar'e Stoudemire turned on the style with a devastating scoring blitz as Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem trounced Montakit Fuenlabrada 105-75 in the Basketball Champions League on Wednesday.

Fuenlabrada had won each of their opening three games but suffered a thumping defeat on this occasion, thanks largely to former NBA star Stoudemire recording 24 points and seven rebounds in just 13 minutes on court.

Da'Sean Butler (20 points and nine rebounds) also impressed for Jerusalem, who move to the top of Group C.

Elsewhere in the same pool, CEZ Nymburk got off the mark with an 82-74 win over Telenet Giants Antwerp and Brose Bamberg edged out Lietkabelis 82-77 as Tyrese Rice played a starring role.

Rice pulled off a one-footed fadeaway jump shot in the closing minute with the scores tied and finished with 23 points in all.

Iberostar Tenerife and Promitheas Patras maintained their respective 100 per cent records in Groups B and D with victories over Umana Reyer Venezia and Besiktas Sompo Japan.

There were also wins on Wednesday for Banvit, Le Mans and Neptunas Klaipeda.

