Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Shah welcomes advisory to state associations on T20 tourneys

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
12   //    05 Jul 2018, 16:36 IST

Mumbai, Jul 5 (PTI) Former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah has welcomed the advisory sent by the cricket board to state associations on hosting of T20 tournaments.

The BCCI recently sent the advisory in which details regarding approval, eligibility of participants, when the tournament can take place, compliance with board rules, protocols to be followed regarding the board's Anti-Corruption unit, among others, are noted.

"The general body had gone into the issue of the state associations-organised T20 tournaments and had deliberated on the issue in detail and had laid down guidelines for the organisation of such tournaments with a specific focus on anticorruption protocols and to provide an opportunity to those cricketers who neither play for the country nor do they play in the IPL," Shah was quoted as saying in a media release.

The veteran cricket administrator said such tournaments can immensely benefit domestic cricketers.

"Not only such tournaments organised and hosted by state associations under the guidelines laid down should be welcomed but the creation of opportunities for the domestic cricketers must be celebrated, especially in the background of the COA-created wide gulf between the international cricketers and domestic cricketers in terms of their earnings.

"These tournaments can be immensely beneficial to these cricketers. The game will only benefit with greater exposure to these cricketers and the restrictions put on the limit of participation ensures that the IPL is not hampered in any way," he added

Has DeMarcus Cousins' addition to the Golden State...
RELATED STORY
The third splash brother – Curry welcomes Cousins to...
RELATED STORY
Are the Atlanta Hawks trying to be the second coming of...
RELATED STORY
NBA Awards: 5 Biggest MVP Snubs Of All Time
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 5 Most Impactful Trades in the summer of...
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency Round-Up: July 3 - Dwight Howard & Jeff...
RELATED STORY
Forbes 2018: 10 Highest Paid NBA Players By Off-Court...
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency Round-up: 2nd July - DeMarcus Cousins...
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: PG13 to OKC - 5 Biggest Losers
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals: Ranking the 10 Greatest Performances of the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us