×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Siakam has 33 and 13 as Raptors hold off Thunder in OT

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    21 Mar 2019, 10:26 IST
AP Image

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 33 points and 13 rebounds, Fred VanVleet added 23 points and six assists and the Toronto Raptors won the first of two games in three days against Oklahoma City, blowing a 20-point lead in the second half before beating the Thunder 123-114 in overtime Wednesday night.

Atlantic Division-leading Toronto snapped a four-game losing streak against Oklahoma City despite the absence of starting guard Kyle Lowry, who sat out with a sprained right ankle sustained Monday in a win over the New York Knicks.

The Raptors did so with balanced scoring, good ball movement — four players had six assists — and strong shooting, making 51.7 percent overall and 38.9 percent from 3-point range (14 of 36). Kawhi Leonard added 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Danny Green scored 17.

In his return after a one-game suspension for accumulating too many technical fouls, Russell Westbrook had 42 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Oklahoma City, which has lost four straight games and 10 of 14. The Thunder entered sixth in the Western Conference but just a half-game out of eighth place.

Toronto led 78-58 in the third quarter but the Thunder steadily chipped away and pulled to 110-108 on a 3-pointer by Paul George with 39.9 seconds left in regulation. He fouled out with 19.9 seconds to go while scrambling for a rebound after a missed shot by VanVleet, but another miss by VanVleet led to a driving layup by Westbrook with 4.8 seconds left to tie it.

In overtime the Thunder missed their first seven shots, allowing Toronto to pull away again. A driving layup by VanVleet with 58.4 seconds left and a three-point play by Leonard with 35.5 seconds left gave the Raptors a 119-110 lead.

George scored 19 points for Oklahoma City, which made 13 of 43 3-point attempts (30.2 percent) and 15 of 29 free throws (51.7 percent).

NICK AT NIGHT

The Thunder retired Nick Collison's No. 4 jersey in a pregame ceremony, the first time the franchise has so honored a player since its move to Oklahoma City in 2008. The Seattle SuperSonics drafted Collison out of Kansas in 2003 and he spent his entire 15-year career with the club.

Advertisement

Collison averaged only 5.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for Seattle/Oklahoma City, but played a key role in developing the franchise's Oklahoma City culture and became known as "Mr. Thunder."

Mayor David Holt declared Wednesday to be "Nick Collison Day" in Oklahoma City.

"I could never have expected something like this," Collison said. "But it's really a special night for me and my family. It's been a long run. To be able to have the career I had here and then have a celebration like that, I feel very fortunate. That kind of goes without saying, but it's amazing for me. It's a good feeling coming back. I don't know how to feel for something like this. It's like nothing can prepare you for it."

Among his former Thunder teammates who attended the ceremony were Kevin Durant of Golden State and Serge Ibaka of the Raptors. Neither was mentioned in Collison's pregame speech, but Westbrook was.

"I used to play with Nick," Ibaka said. "He was one of the guys who really helped me in my first year in the league, when I was 19. Playing tonight, the same day they're going to retire his jersey, it's really special."

TIP-INS

Raptors: Coach Nick Nurse didn't seem too concerned about Lowry's injury: "He's just sore. Nothing serious. They've checked it every way it can be checked." VanVleet started in Lowry's place. ... Siakam's double-double was his 16th of the season. . Toronto's 21 wins against Western Conference foes this season are a franchise record.

Thunder: Consecutive games against an opponent aren't new to the Thunder. OKC played at Dallas on Dec. 30 and hosted the Mavericks on Dec. 31. ... Backup C Nerlens Noel returned after missing one game with a bruised left quad.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host the Thunder on Friday.

Thunder: Visit the Raptors on Friday.

Associated Press
NEWS
NBA Box Score, 17th Jan 2019: Lakers beat Thunder, Raptors hold off Suns and more
RELATED STORY
NBA starting lineups and match prediction - Toronto Raptors vs Oklahoma City Thunder
RELATED STORY
Siakam, VanVleet set career highs to lead Raptors past Hawks
RELATED STORY
Leonard scores 41 as Raptors top Wizards in double OT, Warriors win
RELATED STORY
Lakers survive Ball's gaffe to beat Thunder in OT
RELATED STORY
Siakam scores 25 as Raptors rout slumping Celtics 118-95
RELATED STORY
Siakam scores winning basket, Raptors beat Suns 111-109
RELATED STORY
Siakam scores career-best 44, Raptors beat Wizards 129-120
RELATED STORY
Leonard, Siakam each score 30 points, Raptors beat Bucks
RELATED STORY
Raptors ease past slumping Celtics, Nuggets silence Thunder
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us