×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Simmons backs Doncic for NBA Rookie of the Year

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    02 Apr 2019, 03:54 IST
LukaDoncic - cropped
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic

Ben Simmons believes Dallas Mavericks sensation Luka Doncic should win Rookie of the Year over Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.

Doncic has been a revelation with the Mavericks this season, averaging 21.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 2018-19.

The 19-year-old Slovenian – who is favourite to claim the award – leads all first-year players in minutes played and points scored.

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Simmons – the 2018 Rookie of the Year – backed Doncic to take his crown this season.

"Luka," Simmons replied when asked who he would vote for in this year's race.

"He's playing better. Like, his team's winning more games.

"Trae Young is killing it. Same as Donovan (Mitchell last year). But it's just overall I think Luka's got his team playing a little better."

Young had a bit of a rocky start this season, but has put up eye-popping numbers as of late. The Hawks guard is averaging 25.1 points and 9.3 assists per game since the All-Star break.

Simmons was drafted with the top pick in the 2016 draft. But he did not play until 2017-18 because of a foot injury that kept him out for all of what should have been his rookie campaign.

Advertisement

The 22-year-old Australian exploded onto the scene last season. He averaged 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists during his rookie campaign and beat out notable names like the Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell and Boston Celtics swingman Jayson Tatum.

Doncic and Young were exchanged in a trade on draft day last year and both are already proving to be valuable pieces to their respective teams.

Omnisport
NEWS
NBA 2018-19: Is Luka Doncic clearly the Rookie of the Year?
RELATED STORY
Simmons, Mitchell and Doncic headline Rising Stars rosters
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19 Player Comparisons: Luka Doncic vs Trae Young - Who will win The ROY?
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Luka Doncic should win the Rising Stars MVP award
RELATED STORY
NBA All-Star 2019: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
NBA All-Star Game 2018-19: Is Luka Doncic an All-Star starter?
RELATED STORY
Rookie Doncic scores 35 as Mavericks top Cavaliers 111-98
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Top 5 Potential Rookie of the Year candidates so far
RELATED STORY
NBA: Luka Doncic and the rise of European players
RELATED STORY
Luka Doncic and LeBron James' rookie seasons compared
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us