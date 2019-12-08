Simmons, Doncic lead 76ers & Mavs to crushing wins
The Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks won big in the NBA thanks to Ben Simmons and Luka Doncic.
Simmons scored a career-high 34 points as the 76ers humbled the Cleveland Cavaliers 141-94 in Philadelphia on Saturday.
The All-Star was almost unstoppable in 26 minutes of action, making 12 of 14 field goals and hitting nine of 12 free throws to help the 76ers improve to 11-0 at home.
Philadelphia stayed perfect on home court despite the absence of Joel Embiid due to a left hip contusion.
Reigning Rookie of the Year Doncic, meanwhile, fuelled the Mavericks' 130-84 demolition of the New Orleans Pelicans.
Doncic posted 28 points, nine assists and six rebounds in 26 minutes for the Mavs, who led 64-52 at half-time.
Westbrook records triple-double
Russell Westbrook had his third consecutive triple-double in the Houston Rockets' 115-109 win at home to the Phoenix Suns. Westbrook finished with 24 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. Rockets team-mate James Harden scored 34 points.
Cavs set season low
It was a tough night for the Cavaliers. Their 36 first-half points set a season low for points in a half, less than the 40 they managed against the Orlando Magic on Friday.
Lonzo Ball endured a forgettable game. The Pelicans guard was one of nine from the floor for just two points in 27 minutes. He also missed all seven of his three-point attempts.
Simmons drops another three
Prior to this season, Simmons had never made a three-pointer in the regular season. He is now up to two following this effort from beyond the arc.
Saturday's results
Dallas Mavericks 130-84 New Orleans Pelicans
Philadelphia 76ers 141-94 Cleveland Cavaliers
Indiana Pacers 104-103 New York Knicks
Houston Rockets 115-109 Phoenix Suns
Utah Jazz 126-112 Memphis Grizzlies
Raptors at 76ers
It is back-to-back home games for the 76ers (16-7), who welcome reigning champions the Toronto Raptors (15-6) to Philadelphia on Sunday. The 76ers will be looking to stay unbeaten on home court, while the Raptors can snap a two-game losing streak.