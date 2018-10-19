×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Simmons gets triple-double in win over Bulls

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    19 Oct 2018, 08:44 IST
Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons recorded his 13th career triple-double in the Philadelphia 76ers' 127-108 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

Simmons scored 13 points with 13 rebounds and 11 assists as Philadelphia (1-1) drew even this season after losing to Boston on Tuesday. Simmons was two assists shy of a triple-double in that game.

After sitting out his first year in the league, Simmons had 12 triple-doubles last season.

Now with 13, only Oscar Robertson had more triple-doubles (67) in his first two seasons in the NBA.

The 76ers displayed balance with eight players scoring in double figures. Joel Embiid led the way with 30 points and 12 rebounds, but all five starters scored at least 12 points, including last year's number one overall pick Markelle Fultz.

The young 76ers still struggle to shoot from beyond the arc, but their nucleus of Simmons, Fultz, Embiid and Dario Saric has Philadelphia fans very excited.

Omnisport
NEWS
Simmons triple-double leads 76ers past Bulls 127-108
RELATED STORY
Simmons has triple-double, 76ers beat Bulls 127-108
RELATED STORY
NBA Season 2017-18 Comparison: LeBron James vs Ben Simmons
RELATED STORY
KISS co-founder Gene Simmons on working with WWE films...
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumours: Portland will trade Lillard to the Lakers,...
RELATED STORY
5 Times Michael Jordan got shut down
RELATED STORY
Derrick Rose: 5 Best Games As A Member of the Chicago Bulls
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Most Disrespectful Dunks In NBA History
RELATED STORY
It sucks – Simmons discusses LeBron's move to Lakers
RELATED STORY
With promising core, Bulls open season eyeing bigger things
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us