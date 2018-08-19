Simmons lauds influence of 'big brother' LeBron

LeBron James and Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has revealed how LeBron James has been a huge help during the fledgling stages of his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Simmons was drafted by Philadelphia with the first overall pick in 2016, but only made his debut last season after missing his first year with a foot injury.

He helped the 76ers to the playoffs, where they were beaten in the conference semi-finals by the Boston Celtics. James' Cleveland Cavaliers, meanwhile, went onto the Finals before being swept 4-0 by the Golden State Warriors.

James has subsequently moved to the Los Angeles Lakers, with whom he will chase a fourth NBA title with a third franchise, and Simmons says the advice of the 33-year-old superstar has been invaluable.

"[LeBron's] been like a big brother, but also Phil Haynes, a great skills coach, I've worked with him multiple times and he definitely knows the game," Simmons said.

"But having LeBron there obviously helps me a lot.

"He's got a blueprint of everything he's been through and done and he's done everything the right way so I'm able to lean on him for almost anything."

After going down 4-1 to the Celtics in last season's playoffs, Simmons is targeting an extended run in 2018-19.

"We've got to get past Boston, those are the guys at the top right now. Beating them, that's our next goal, but obviously getting further than the second round, then moving onto the Finals," he said.