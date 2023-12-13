"Sitting against Wolves Thursday": Mavericks fans in disarray as Luka Doncic claims he's old and hurting

Despite playing great basketball this season, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic claims he is not playing up to his standards and actually feels old and hurting. The comment left many fans of the team confused, expressing mixed reactions on social media.

Following their gutsy 127-125 victory over the LA Lakers on Tuesday night in Dallas, the 24-year-old Mavericks All-Star shared that he was just amazed that they have been winning despite his “concerns” with his fitness.

Luka Doncic said by way of ESPN’s Tim MacMahon:

“I don't know how I played [vs. Lakers]. I slept very little today. Everything hurts. I’m getting old, man, but we got two back-to-back wins, which is amazing, especially against a team like the Lakers. So I'm really proud of these guys.”

Mavericks fans picked up his comments with varied reactions. Below are some of what they wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

@MFFLLUKA77 wrote: Yeah he’s sitting against the wolves Thursday

@Sp3akerboxxer wrote: Highly doubt it

@mavspessimist77 wrote: Bro feeling 33 already from all the heavy lifting in the last 6 years

@Brittcoco13 wrote: “I slept very little, everything hurts, I’m getting old.” Luka is finally relatable.

@dirkfan87 weote: I’m still unsure how this guy doesn’t get good sleep.

@Banumustafa24 wrote: Bro will retire by the age of 30 and will fly back to Slovenia to have cigar with his donkey at the farm

@SirDromosII wrote: He really need to focus on his health. He needs LeBron equipment

@MavSwish41 wrote: 24 going on 42

@Bwehvedev wrote: Ya’ll are clowning him but he’s a new dad and has been playing professionally for a decade. I’d feel old too ngl

Luka Doncic is now on his sixth year with the Mavericks but was already a professional player in the Spanish league as early as 2015 with Real Madrid before taking his talents to the NBA in 2018.

In the ongoing NBA season, the Slovenian sensation has been averaging 32 points, 8.5 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 36 minutes for the Mavericks (15-8).

Luka Doncic impressive yet again against Lakers in win

Luka Doncic was stellar once again in their 127-125 victory over the LA Lakers on Tuesday night, posting solid numbers, including a monster double-double.

The four-time NBA All-Star finished with 33 points and 17 assists in the win, marking the 12th time in his career that he posted at least 30 points and 15 assists in a game, fifth in the all-time list.

It was also the eighth straight game that he scored 30 points or more, with Dallas going 6-2 during that stretch.

The Mavericks are currently third in the Western Conference with a 15-8 record. Their next game is on Thursday at home against the league-leading Minnesota Timberwolves (17-5).