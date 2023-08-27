Slovenia vs Georgia Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

Slovenia and Georgia are looking to take control of Group F at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The two undefeated teams face off on Monday in Okinawa, Japan. Let's take a look at the game's preview, including predictions, odds, rosters and more.

Luka Doncic and Slovenia started slow against a red-hot shooting Venezuela on Saturday. However, Doncic led a furious run in the second half to get the 100-85 win. The Dallas Mavericks superstar finished with 37 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Georgia, on the other hand, made quick work of Cape Verde with an 85-60 victory. Tornike Shengelia had 16 points and seven rebounds while Orlando Magic big man Goga Bitadze added 15 points, 11 rebounds and two steals in just 20 minutes of action.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "World Champions of what?" - 5-time Diamond League champ Noah Lyles takes a dig at NBA's 'World Champions' title

2023 FIBA World Cup game preview

Monday's matchup is just the fourth time since 2011 that Slovenia and Georgia will face each other in international competition. Their three previous games were all at the EuroBasket with Slovenia getting the win each time.

However, all three contests were very competitive and not lopsided in favor of Slovenia. It was just a 12-point win in 2011, a four-point win in 2013 and an 11-point win in 2015. Will it be the same result at the 2023 FIBA World Cup?

It's also the first time that Luka Doncic will face off against Georgia. It will be interesting to see if Doncic can avoid silly mistakes in the first minutes of the game. Georgia did their damage against Cape Verde in the paint so they could do it again on Monday.

Also Read: "It’s the craziest experience" - Shaquille O'Neal's fashionably late entrance gifts two college DJs the chance to wow thousands of fans

Slovenia vs Georgia FIBA World Cup prediction and odds

Slovenia is the slight favorite to get the win over Georgia in their Group F matchup at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Luka Doncic will be the best player on the floor even though Georgia has a couple of NBA players on their roster, Goga Bitadze and Sandro Mamukelashvili.

If Doncic continues to dominate on the offensive end, Georgia will have a hard time getting the win. Slovenia likely wins a back-and-forth game, pulling away in the fourth quarter and getting the double-digit win.

Moneyline: Slovenia -270, Georgia +220

Over/Under: 178.5 (O: -112, U: -108)

Against The Spread: Philippines -7.5 (-112), Angola +7.5 (-108)

Slovenia's roster

Jaka Blazic

Jakob Cebasek

Ziga Dimec

Luka Doncic

Zoran Dragic

Gregor Glas

Gregor Hrovat

Aleksej Nikolic

Bine Prepelic

Klemen Prepelic

Ziga Samar

Mike Tobey

Georgia's roster

Rati Andronikashvili

Mikheil Berishvili

Goga Bitadze

Kakhaber Jintcharadze

Luka Liklikadze

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Thaddeus McFadden

Duda Sanadze

Tornike Shengelia

Giorgi Shermadini

Giorgi Turdziladze

Giorgi Tsintsadze

Also Read: "He's like everyone one of my Mexican uncles at a wedding" - NBA fans can't help cracking up as video of drunk Nikola Jokic surfaces

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)