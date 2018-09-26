Smith on his NBA Finals miscue: People make mistakes all the time

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 13 // 26 Sep 2018, 04:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cleveland Cavaliers' J.R. Smith

Cleveland Cavaliers veteran J.R. Smith recalled his error in game one of the 2018 NBA Finals, saying it was an "honest mistake".

One of the most memorable moments from the Finals was the Cavaliers blunder late in game one, when Smith held on to the ball instead of shooting or passing with just 4.7 seconds left on the clock and the game tied.

The Golden State Warriors went on to take game one and eventually swept the Cavs for their second straight championship.

"It was tough, but it was the same after game two, three and four. I didn't take it no harder than those losses just because I made a mistake," Smith said, via ESPN's The Undefeated.

"We all make mistakes. For my team-mates to know that and have my back, [game one] wasn't that bad. Talked to my coaches, everybody stood behind me 100 per cent. The main thing was, OK, granted, you didn't shoot the ball, but what if you ain't get the rebound? Then what? We still would have been in the same situation. I could have shot and missed. Then what?

"I mean, it's an honest mistake. People make mistakes all the time."

Smith, a 14-year league veteran, brushed off the mistake.

"I've messed up so many times in my life," Smith said. "I mean, I can't just point at one thing to be mad at."

The 33-year-old is entering the third season of his four-year, $57million contract with the Cavs. He averaged 8.3 points per game for Cleveland last season.