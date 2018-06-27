Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Son of former NBA star Ainge wins Utah County seat primary

Associated Press
NEWS
News
AP Image

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The son of former NBA star Danny Ainge has won the Republican primary for a county commission seat in Utah County.

Tanner Ainge told The Daily Herald in Provo his opponent, Tom Sakievich, called him Tuesday night to concede when Ainge was leading with about 70 percent of the vote. Results won't be final for about two weeks.

Ainge will be the heavy favorite in November for the commission seat that drew no Democratic challengers.

His only opponent in the bid to replace Utah County Commissioner Greg Graves will be a third-party candidate, Teri McCabe of United Utah.

Ainge lost last a congressional contest last year in a three-way race to replace former Republican Congressman Jason Chaffetz.

___

Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldextra.com

