Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

South Korean basketball players arrive for games in North

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    03 Jul 2018, 15:03 IST
AP Image

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — Dozens of South Korean basketball players arrived in North Korea's capital on Tuesday for a series of games the two Koreas hope will foster a spirit of detente generated by the recent North-South summit meetings.

The 50 players arrived in Pyongyang on two military aircraft.

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon headed the delegation, which included 20 government officials and support staff and dozens of South Korean reporters.

North Korea's deputy sports minister, Won Kil U, led the North's welcoming party.

The South Korean male and female basketball players are expected to play four matches with North Koreans on Wednesday and Thursday. It was not clear whether North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would attend any of the games, but he did make a prominent appearance at a concert put on by South Korean musicians in Pyongyang earlier this year.

The exchanges are the latest result of a diplomatic outreach to the South that Kim announced during his annual New Year's speech. That led to the North's participation in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in February and two summits with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Kim has also had three summits with China's leader and met with U.S. President Donald Trump last month in Singapore.

Cho, the South Korean unification minister, said he felt "deeply moved" upon arrival because he could sense the change in relations in the past few months.

Basketball diplomacy has something of a history in North Korea.

Basketball made international headlines from Pyongyang when former NBA player Dennis Rodman arranged a game there in 2014 for Kim's birthday.

South Korea's Hyundai company built a basketball stadium in Pyongyang during the "Sunshine Period" of engagement between the North and South and a joint game was played there in 2003.

Two rounds of inter-Korean basketball games were held before that, in 1999.

North and South Korea combining in 3 sports at Asian Games
RELATED STORY
2019 FIBA World Cup: Indian Men's Basketball Team...
RELATED STORY
Forbes 2018: 10 Highest Paid NBA Players By Off-Court...
RELATED STORY
NCAA Basketball: Should the season be more spread out?
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Career Steals Leaders in NBA history
RELATED STORY
Ludhiana Steelers and Ludhiana Sparx are Champions at the...
RELATED STORY
The NBA Global Academy to host Second NBA Academy Games &...
RELATED STORY
The 5 youngest players in NBA history
RELATED STORY
After CWG basketball debacle, Satnam aims for Asian Games
RELATED STORY
Top 10 tallest basketball players in the world
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us