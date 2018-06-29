Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Spain see off Slovenia in World Cup qualifying

Omnisport
NEWS
News
60   //    29 Jun 2018, 09:17 IST
Sebastian Saiz_cropped
Spain international Sebastian Saiz.

Spain maintained their 100 per cent record in the opening round of qualifying for the FIBA Basketball World Cup with an 83-72 victory away at Slovenia in Ljubljana.

Sebastian Saiz contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds as Spain not only made it five straight wins in Group A but also avenged last year's surprise semi-final exit against the same opponents at EuroBasket.

Luka Doncic played a starring role to help Slovenia win that tournament for the first time but the talented teenager – picked third by the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Draft before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks – was only able to watch from the crowd as his country slipped to a third defeat.

Slovenia next play on Sunday against Montenegro, who triumphed 80-69 against Belarus on Thursday.

In Group B, Turkey fought back from a slow start to defeat Ukraine 80-66 and book their place in the second round of qualifying.

Despite the disappointing result, Ukraine are also certain to go through after Sweden lost 82-72 against a Latvia side who, propelled by star duo Davis Bertans and Janis Strelnieks, will also progress.

Lithuania remain unbeaten in Group C after crushing Poland 79-61, but Group D leaders Italy were beaten 78-72 at home against Croatia.

Greece eased past Israel 96-78, while Netherlands won 77-52 against Romania and Hungary proved too strong for winless Kosovo, winning 81-65.

In the Asian section, New Zealand crushed Hong Kong 124-65 to remain top of Group A, with nearest rivals China slipping to an 82-74 reverse against South Korea.

Jordan's unbeaten run came to an end as they were squeezed out by Lebanon 77-76, while India remain winless in Group C after going down 81-76 to a Syria team now certain of a place in the next round.

In the Americas, the United States – already qualified from the first round – suffered their first loss in Group C, beaten 78-70 by Mexico.

Mexico have also progressed as Cuba were eliminated after going down to Puerto Rico 84-80.

