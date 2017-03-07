'Splash Brothers' struggle in Warriors win as Cavs lose to Heat

It was an off night for 'Splash Brothers' Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in Monday's 119-111 win at the Atlanta Hawks.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson were not at their free-flowing best but the Golden State Warriors still won, while reigning NBA champions the Cleveland Cavaliers went down to the Miami Heat.

It was an off night for 'Splash Brothers' Curry and Thompson, however, Andre Iguodala stepped up in Monday's 119-111 win at the Atlanta Hawks.

Iguodala posted a season-high 24 points for the Warriors.

The Cavaliers were beaten 106-98 at home to the Heat - a loss compounded by Andrew Bogut's broken leg in his debut for the champions.

Kawhi Leonard starred late as the San Antonio Spurs trumped the Houston Rockets 112-110.

IGUODALA STEPS UP AS CURRY AND THOMPSON STRUGGLE

While Curry scored 24 points, he was eight-of-20 shooting, while Thompson recorded just 13 points following a scoreless first half.

But Iguodala and Golden State's bench outscored Atlanta's reserves 55-37 for back-to-back wins.

The Hawks were led by Dennis Schroder, who had 23 points - 19 of those coming in the first quarter.

CAVS LOSE GAME AND BOGUT

If consecutive defeats (against the same opposition) were not bad enough, Bogut's injury exceeded all of that.

Bogut's first game for the Cavs since joining last week lasted less than a minute as he suffered a fractured left tibia.

LeBron James, who scored 30 points and 17 rebounds, said: "As soon as the collision happened I heard it break. I went over to him and I knew it."

LEONARD PERFORMS AT BOTH ENDS

All-Star Leonard made his case for MVP as the Spurs hosted award frontrunner James Harden and the Rockets.

Not only did Leonard score 39 points to help erase a 16-point deficit but he also had the two biggest plays at the end of the game to put the Spurs up for good.

Trailing by two with 25 seconds remaining, Leonard nailed a 25-foot three-pointer to give the Spurs a two-point lead. On the ensuing possession, Harden drove the lane looking for the game-winner but Leonard blocked him from behind and knocked down two free throws to help seal the victory.

Leonard, who added six rebounds and five assists, now has scored double figures in 91 straight games, tying the longest streak of Tim Duncan's career set in 2002-03.

CLUTCH!

TRAIL BLAZERS-TIMBERWOLVES POSTPONED, PISTONS BEAT BULLS

Slippery conditions meant the clash between the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves was postponed, while the Detroit Pistons outlasted the Chicago Bulls 109-95.

The New York Knicks rallied past the Orlando Magic 113-105, the Brooklyn Nets trumped the Memphis Grizzlies 122-109, the Charlotte Hornets upstaged the Indiana Pacers 100-88 and the Philadelphia 76ers lost 112-98 to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Elsewhere, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Sacramento Kings 108-96, the Utah Jazz edged the New Orleans Pelicans 88-83 and the Los Angeles Clippers were too good for the Boston Celtics 116-102.

