Spurs beat short-handed Warriors, Westbrook and Davis climb historical lists

In a game missing most star names, the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Golden State Warriors 107-85 in NBA action on Saturday.

by Omnisport News 12 Mar 2017, 11:59 IST

Patty Mills of the San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs made light work of the depleted Golden State Warriors, while Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis starred for their respective teams.

The Spurs were without injured duo Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge, while the Warriors opted to rest Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala, with Kevin Durant already sidelined.

Westbrook's 32nd triple-double of the season helped the Oklahoma City Thunder past the Utah Jazz 112-104 and Davis posted 46 points and 21 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans trumped the Charlotte Hornets 125-122 in overtime.

Reigning champions the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Orlando Magic 116-104.

MILLS INSPIRES SPURS

In the blockbuster showdown between the NBA's top two teams, Patty Mills took centre stage with 21 points.

Mills matched a career-high for points scored in a half with 21 as he only played five minutes in the second.

The Warriors - who slumped to a third consecutive defeated - were led by Ian Clark's 36 points.

WESTBROOK CLOSING IN ON RECORD, DAVIS LEADS PELICANS

The NBA All-Star had 33 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds against the Jazz.

Westbrook now has the second most triple-doubles ever recorded in one NBA regular season, moving him past Wilt Chamberlain. He is still nine triple-doubles short of tying Oscar Robertson's record of 41.

Pelicans forward Davis now has three 40-20 games this season, which is the most by any active player. In the last 30 years, only Shaquille O'Neal had more (four).

LEBRON POSTS TRIPLE-DOUBLE

LeBron James recorded his ninth triple-double of the season thanks to 24 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds.

James' performance snapped a three-game losing streak for the Cavaliers, who also had 22 points from Kyrie Irving.

BEST OF THE BEST FROM DAVIS AND CO.

The best from AD's 46 point, 21 rebound BIRTHDAY performance in @PelicansNBA victory! pic.twitter.com/926wclh4AY — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2017

WIZARDS TRUMP TRAIL BLAZERS, HEAT DOWN RAPTORS

In a controversial ending the Washington Wizards pipped the Portland Trail Blazers 125-124 and the Miami Heat defeated the Toronto Raptors 104-89.

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 112-100, the New York Knicks lost 112-92 to the Detroit Pistons, the Milwaukee Bucks were 102-95 winners against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Atlanta Hawks trumped the Memphis Grizzlies 107-90, the Dallas Mavericks were beaten 100-98 by the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets downed the Sacramento Kings 105-92.

ROCKETS HOST CAVS

The Cavaliers are away to the Houston Rockets on Sunday. The Boston Celtics host the Chicago Bulls among other games.