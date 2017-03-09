Spurs bring up 50th win, Raptors victorious as Celtics stun Warriors

The Toronto Raptors extended their good run of form as the San Antonio Spurs made it yet another 50-win NBA season.

The San Antonio Spurs brought up their 50th win of the NBA season, while the Toronto Raptors continued their good form.

The Spurs made it 50 victories for a record 18th straight campaign, rallying past the Sacramento Kings 114-104 on Wednesday.

The Raptors posted their sixth win in eight games courtesy of a 94-87 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors were beaten 99-86 by the Boston Celtics.

STUNNING SPURS

The Spurs improved to 50-13 courtesy of a comeback win against the Kings.

San Antonio rallied from 28 points down, with David Lee (18 points and 10 rebounds) and Patty Mills (17 points and 10 assists) posting double-doubles.

Tyreke Evans led the Kings with a game-high 26 points.

RAPTORS RALLY

The Raptors have found some form.

Jonas Valanciunas had a double-double of 25 points and 13 rebounds as Toronto overcame the Pelicans.

DeMarcus Cousins (25 points and 10 rebounds) starred for New Orleans.

GOLDEN STATE'S HOME STREAK ENDED

The Warriors had their 10-game winning run at Oracle Arena snapped by the Celtics, who ended Golden State's 54-game home streak almost a year ago.

Isaiah Thomas led the Celtics with 25 points, while Warriors duo Steph Curry (23) and Klay Thompson (25) combined for 48 points.

The Chicago Bulls suffered a shock 98-91 loss to the Orlando Magic as Giannis Antetokounmpo (32 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists) guided the Milwaukee Bucks past the New York Knicks 104-93.

The Atlanta Hawks edged the Brooklyn Nets 110-105, the Miami Heat rallied past the Charlotte Hornets 108-101 and James Harden's Houston Rockets were downed by the Utah Jazz 115-108.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were too good for the Los Angeles Clippers 107-91, the Indiana Pacers cruised past the Detroit Pistons 115-98 and the Washington Wizards were led by John Wall (30 points and 10 assists) to beat the Denver Nuggets 123-113.

THUNDER LOOK TO END SKID

The Oklahoma City Thunder (35-29) are seeking to end a four-game losing run when they welcome the Spurs to the Chesapeake Energy Arena.