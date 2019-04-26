Spurs can't get caught up in Nuggets crowd - DeRozan issues warning ahead of Game 7

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 21 // 26 Apr 2019, 13:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Spurs star DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan warned the San Antonio Spurs cannot "get caught up in the crowd" in a winner-takes-all Game 7 in their playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.

Four-time NBA All-Star DeRozan was in sensational form as the Spurs ran out 120-103 victors at the AT&T Center on Thursday to tie things up at 3-3.

DeRozan finished with 25 points, seven assists and seven rebounds, scoring 12 of those in the third quarter and adding another six in the last.

The Nuggets had the best regular-season home record at 34-7 but lost Game 1 at the Pepsi Center and DeRozan says the Spurs must drown out a partisan home crowd.

"[We have to play] like we approached it tonight," he told reporters. "Eager, desperate, but under control, understanding what needs to be done, playing with smarts and it's fun. You gotta go out there and have fun.

"You can lean on experience, but we gotta come ready, mentally more than anything. It's going to be tough, we can't get caught up in the crowd, we gotta understand it's us versus them and everything is against us. Go out there, play free, play smart and just be ready.

"Your back's against the wall, it's literally win or go home. Win or go home, simple as that.

"You know once you understand the meaning of that going into that game, understand that every single second on that court matters, you don't want to walk off that court preparing for summer, it brings out a different side of you and the guys that have been in a Game 7 understand what it's like, so we all gotta treat it like we did tonight."

Advertisement

Nuggets coach Michael Malone was less than impressed with a screen from Jakob Poeltl on Jamal Murray in the third quarter, in which he caught his opponent's thigh with his left knee.

On three occasions during the series, Poeltl has made contact with an opposition player with his roving screens and Malone questioned why fouls are not being called.

"I think there have been some illegal screens that have been missed, and the response from the league [after the Nuggets submitted the plays for review] has been that we're right," Malone said.

"But for some reason, they don't catch them during the game. Obviously, Jamal got taken out on that play. I don't know if it was dirty or not."

Poeltl responded by saying: "I think I am setting legal screens. If I'm not, somebody is going to let me know about it. I'm not really worried about it."