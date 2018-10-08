×
Spurs' Murray to undergo MRI after injuring right knee

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    08 Oct 2018, 04:36 IST
AP Image

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray will undergo an MRI after his right knee buckled late in the first half of San Antonio's preseason game against Houston on Sunday.

Murray was driving to the basket against Rockets guard James Harden on a fastbreak when his knee gave. The third-year player remained on the court for several minutes writhing in pain. Spurs officials brought out a wheelchair to take him off the court, but Murray refused, rising to his feet amid a raucous cheer from the San Antonio fans. Murray tested his knee in front of the Spurs' bench before heading to the locker room with team officials.

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich did not have any updates on Murray's condition following the team's 108-93 loss to Houston.

Murray replaced franchise stalwart Tony Parker as the team's starting point guard midway through last season.

Murray's injury comes two days after Spurs rookie Lonnie Walker IV torn his right medial meniscus while attempting to cross over a Detroit defender. Walker will miss at least six weeks.

Associated Press
NEWS
