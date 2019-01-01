Spurs use 46-point third quarter to beat Celtics

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 14 // 01 Jan 2019, 09:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

LaMarcus Aldridge

The San Antonio Spurs used a season-best performance in the third quarter to beat the visiting Boston Celtics in the NBA on Monday.

San Antonio (21-17) entered half-time trailing 52-46 but then returned to score 46 points in the third quarter. The Spurs won 120-111.

LaMarcus Aldridge led the effort with 32 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Derrick White pitched in 22 points and Davis Bertans had 17 points off the bench. It was Aldridge's second consecutive game scoring 30-plus points.

The two teams were neck-and-neck from the field – San Antonio shot 49.5 per cent and Boston 48.9 per cent – but the Spurs were able to do some damage from long range and made 53.8 per cent of their three-pointers while the Celtics struggled (32.4 per cent).

Jaylen Brown led Boston (21-15) with 30 points off the bench.

The @spurs go for a quarter season-high 46 PTS in Q3 to take the lead!#GoSpursGo 92#CUsRise 82



WATCH the 4th on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/aZ7ORt9Okl — NBA (@NBA) January 1, 2019

Harden makes history

James Harden etched his name in the record books during the Rockets' 113-101 win over the Grizzlies. He passed Oscar Robertson for the most consecutive games (eight) in NBA history recording 35-plus points and five-plus assists. Harden finished the contest with a triple-double, recording 43 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. He also joins Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant as the only players in the last 30 seasons to score 400-plus points in a 10-game span.

Victor Oladipo (22 points, seven assists) and Domantas Sabonis (20 points, eight rebounds) powered the Pacers to their fifth consecutive win. Indiana enter the new year third in the Eastern Conference behind only the streaking Bucks and the Raptors.

Advertisement

No magic from Fournier

The Magic's Evan Fournier scored just nine points and had four turnovers in the team's 125-100 loss to the Hornets. Fournier finished the night minus-20.

Curry recovers to shoot three

Stephen Curry recovered in only a way he can, with a nothing-but-net three-pointer.

It appears you do not want to be in Malik Monk's way.

Rookie Josh Okogie finished for the Timberwolves.

Monday's results

Indiana Pacers 116-108 Atlanta Hawks

Charlotte Hornets 125-100 Orlando Magic

Houston Rockets 113-101 Memphis Grizzlies

San Antonio Spurs 120-111 Boston Celtics

New Orleans Pelicans 123-114 Minnesota Timberwolves

Oklahoma City Thunder 122-102 Dallas Mavericks

Golden State Warriors 132-109 Phoenix Suns

76ers at Clippers

The 76ers (23-14) and Clippers (21-15) are sitting near the top of their respective conferences, but both teams are also entering Tuesday's contest after losses. The 76ers are awaiting the return of their leader Joel Embiid, who sat out of Sunday's game with knee soreness and was not able to practice on Saturday. Coach Brett Brown told reporters Embiid's soreness was "recent" and they are "just being precautionary with it".