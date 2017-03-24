Spurs win third straight, Clippers fall to Mavs

LaMarcus Aldridge starred as the in-form San Antonio Spurs defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 97-90 for a third consecutive victory in the NBA.

The San Antonio Spurs extended their winning streak by topping the Memphis Grizzlies, while the Los Angeles Clippers suffered a late defeat to the Dallas Mavericks.

All-Star forward LaMarcus Aldridge starred as the in-form Spurs defeated the Grizzlies 97-90 for a third consecutive victory in the NBA on Thursday.

Harrison Barnes lifted the Mavericks to a dramatic 97-95 victory at home to the Clippers.

DeMar DeRozan had 40 points as the Toronto Raptors rallied past the Miami Heat 101-84.

ALDRIDGE REACHES MILESTONE

With his final basket of the game with just over two minutes remaining, Aldridge posted his 15,000th career point.

Aldridge finished with 23 points, while Kawhi Leonard had 19 of his own in San Antonio.

The Grizzlies, who dropped their second successive game, were led by Mike Conley's 22 points.

BARNES THE HERO

The former Golden State Warriors star proved his worth on Thursday.

After nailing a 14-foot jumper with 66 seconds remaining, Barnes then stripped the ball off Blake Griffin 3.9secs from the end as the Mavs stunned the Clippers.

Wesley Matthews then made a free throw before J.J. Redick missed a three-pointer for the Clippers, who would have won.

RAPTORS EXTINGUISH HEAT

The Raptors emerged triumphant thanks to back-to-back 40-point games from DeRozan.

DeRozan was 14 for 25 from the field and 12-of-13 from the line as the Raptors came from behind in Miami.

TRADEMARK SPURS

Anddd now Mavs fans can breathe! Dallas wins a thriller as Curry drops 23.



TRAIL BLAZERS, NETS WIN

Damian Lillard inspired the Portland Trail Blazers to a 110-95 win at home to the New York Knicks, while the Brooklyn Nets trumped the Phoenix Suns 126-98.

WARRIORS HEADLINE BUSY DAY

The Warriors are at Oracle Arena against the Sacramento Kings on Friday. The Cleveland Cavaliers travel to the Charlotte Hornets and the Houston Rockets entertain the New Orleans Pelicans.