Stephen Curry's tee-off time today for Lake Tahoe Golf Championship Round 3: When will the NBA star play today?

Stephen Curry is regarded as one of the greatest shooters in NBA history due to the efficiency and incredible accuracy he has shown throughout his career. However, he has been trending outside of the world of basketball with his recent success in golf.

After two rounds, Curry sits atop the standings with 50 points, three points in the lead over former United States tennis player Mardy Fish and NHL player Joe Pavelski.

For Round 3 of the Lake Tahoe Golf Championship, Curry's tee-off time is scheduled at 12:51 PM (ET) later today. He will be paired alongside Joe Pavelski and Mardy Fish at Hole No.1. The game can be watched on NBC, Peacock, and Fubo.

Stephen Curry on his recent pitching wedge hit at the tee

After his recent pitching wedge hit at the tee, Stephen Curry talked about it in an interview with ESPN:

"It was good contact," Curry said, "right at the stick, but even if you're painting the flag and it looks good, you never really expect it to go in. I just saw a bunch of hands go up, and then you just kind of black out."

This recent pitching wedge hit from the Golden State Warriors star received numerous reactions from NBA and golf fans across social media platforms.

