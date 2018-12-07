×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Stevens pleased with improving Celtics as Brown stars

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    07 Dec 2018, 15:13 IST
JaylenBrown - cropped
Jaylen Brown takes on the Knicks

Brad Stevens believes the Boston Celtics have put their early-season issues behind them and was delighted to see Jaylen Brown have an impact from the bench against the New York Knicks.

The Celtics (14-10) endured a difficult November as they lost eight games, but Thursday's 128-100 defeat of the Knicks was Boston's fourth straight win.

Coach Stevens observed a complete performance as his side outscored their opponents in every quarter and he suggested his team have moved on from their tough run.

He told reporters: "I think our guys are in a good spot from that standpoint.

"I don't see some of the issues we had earlier in the season when I watch us play. There are things we have to fix, but we're competing at a good level."

Brown was returning from a back injury and Stevens acknowledged his 21-point impact from the bench played a huge part in getting the job done late on.

"I thought he was really good. I thought he played with great pace and purpose and made really good decisions," Stevens said of Brown.

"I didn't think anything was forced, where sometimes, when you come off the bench, that's one of the things, you try to catch up to the game quickly. He just played the right way and we needed our bench unit in the second quarter to give us a little bit of a lead.

Advertisement

"Then it went back and forth and we were lucky enough to be up by 11 at half-time. But we were back and forth because we couldn't get stops for the longest time.

"Finally, there, at the start of the fourth, we pushed it out a little bit and [Brown] was a big part of that."

Omnisport
NEWS
Celtics 'not as good as advertised', says Stevens
RELATED STORY
Stevens unable to explain Celtics' struggles
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19 Season Preview: Boston Celtics
RELATED STORY
Stevens tells Celtics to get 'tougher'
RELATED STORY
Irving leads Celtics past Knicks 128-100
RELATED STORY
Irving scores 29 as Celtics rout Cavs 128-95
RELATED STORY
Vucevic scores 24 with 12 rebounds as Magic hold off Celtics
RELATED STORY
2018-19 Season Preview: Philadelphia 76ers
RELATED STORY
Stevens to limited Hayward's early minutes for Celtics
RELATED STORY
NBA 18/19: 3 Reasons the Celtics Should Trade Kyrie Irving
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us