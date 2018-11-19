×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Stevens tells Celtics to get 'tougher'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    19 Nov 2018, 05:02 IST
Brad Stevens - cropped
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens

Brad Stevens thinks the Boston Celtics need to be tougher.

Boston were expected to be one of the best teams in the NBA entering the season, but they have registered just a 9-7 record so far in 2018-19.

Stevens, the sixth-year Celtics coach, discussed his team's early struggles with reporters after a 12-point loss to the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

"I think there's a lot of things that it could be, but at the end of the day, you know, you build confidence through doing hard things over and over and over, because that's your focus," Stevens said (via NBC Sports Boston). "That's your intent. Your job is your focus. You know what you're supposed to do.

"We have to build a tougher team mindset than we have. I mean, we just don't have that mindset yet that we need."

The Celtics had won back-to-back games over the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors before falling to Utah at home.

Boston forward Gordon Hayward said the team have to find ways to be good every game.

"I felt like, we found a way to win [Friday] night [against Toronto]," Hayward said. "It was an emotional win for us. Great teams bring it the next night. So, we have to be better."

Hayward has averaged 10.1 points and 5.3 rebounds in 26.7 minutes per game in 2018-19 as he continues to recover from a broken ankle that cost him almost all of last season.

The Celtics will return to the court when they face the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

Omnisport
NEWS
Celtics 'not as good as advertised', says Stevens
RELATED STORY
Stevens to limited Hayward's early minutes for Celtics
RELATED STORY
Mitchell scores 28, Jazz beat Celtics 98-86
RELATED STORY
Murray scores 48 as Nuggets beat Celtics 115-107
RELATED STORY
Irving, Celtics rally from 22 down to top Suns 116-109 in OT
RELATED STORY
Irving performance was 'inevitable', says Stevens
RELATED STORY
Jazz beat Celtics 123-115 in Hayward's return to Utah
RELATED STORY
Celtics' Smart: We have to look at ourselves in the mirror
RELATED STORY
Irving scores 17 points, Celtics rout Bulls 111-82
RELATED STORY
Irving plans to stay with Celtics
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us