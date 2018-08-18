Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Stewart has double-double, Storm secure top seed in playoffs

Associated Press
NEWS
News
30   //    18 Aug 2018, 09:44 IST
AP Image

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 22 points and 15 rebounds and the Seattle Storm beat the New York Liberty 85-77 on Friday night to secure the top seed in the WNBA playoffs.

Seattle (25-8) has won 15 of its last 18 games and has home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

Sue Bird had 13 points and six assists for Seattle. The Storm set the WNBA single-season record for 3-pointers with its 284th, passing Phoenix's total from 2007. Stewart made a wide-open 3 in the first quarter to break Seattle's franchise record for field goals in a season, topping Lauren Jackson's 258 in 2007.

Seattle opened the fourth quarter on a 16-5 spurt to take a 78-63 lead.

Tina Charles scored 21 points for New York (7-26), and Sugar Rodgers scored all 12 of her points in the fourth quarter. The Liberty have lost 12 straight. Kiah Stokes moved into sixth on New York's rebounding list, passing Teresa Weatherspoon.

It was Seattle's franchise-record fourth straight sellout.

Associated Press
NEWS
Stewart, Howard help Storm beat Liberty 96-80
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Why LeBron James & The Lakers Will Make the...
RELATED STORY
The Melo story: 5 wrong turns in Carmelo Anthony's career
RELATED STORY
Griner has 29 points and 10 boards, Mercury beat Storm 87-82
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA schedule: 5 marquee matchups for the Golden...
RELATED STORY
The two Cinderella teams of NBA PLAYOFFS 2018
RELATED STORY
10 Best 3-Point Shooters in NBA Playoffs History
RELATED STORY
50 Greatest Basketball Players Ever - 31 to 40 on our...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Players with Most 3s in a Single Game in NBA...
RELATED STORY
History of basketball: 10 quirky facts you probably...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us