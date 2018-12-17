×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sue Bird enjoying time in Nuggets role, still wants to play

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12   //    17 Dec 2018, 07:29 IST
AP Image

DENVER (AP) — Sue Bird, basketball operations associate for the Denver Nuggets. The title has a nice ring to it.

Sue Bird, point guard for the Seattle Storm. Now that's a title she's not quite ready to give up.

Bird has spent the last month with the Nuggets, hitting the road to help out with some scouting. The 38-year-old is receiving a first-class education in another side of the game and it gives her something to ponder down the road.

That is, when she's shot her last jumper. The basketball fire still burns after wrapping up her 16th WNBA season with a championship in September.

"I'm a player. I'm still focused on my playing career. I want to get the most out of that as possible," Bird said Sunday night before the Nuggets hosted Toronto. "Whether I retire tomorrow or in 20 years, I just want to get as much out as I can. But with that I have an understanding that basketball's not forever. At some point you've got to find something else, find your way, and that's what's so great about this. Hopefully with this process I can find out if I'm any good at this, if this is for me, and see what happens."

Bird was brought on board through a conversation with Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly. He basically asked: What does she want to do when she's done?

"I always thought front office work, being with the team day in and day out, that was something I wasn't going to get to until I was done," Bird said. "When he put it in a way I could do both it became extremely attractive."

Admittedly, the learning curve has been steep.

"It's a lot of players. It's a lot of teams," said Bird, who's helped the Storm to three titles. "There's a lot of history that I'm stepping into now and having to learn about. The one thing you learn is when you can step out your comfort zone and be uncomfortable you see what you're made of and who you are."

Advertisement

Bird's quickly gotten up to speed in her role as a scout. Then again, the Nuggets expected nothing less as they're off to a sizzling start.

"She's been an asset," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "Anybody who has a resume Sue has is going to help any organization."

A native of New York, Bird played for Connecticut and helped the Huskies to two NCAA championships. She was taken by Seattle with the No. 1 pick in the 2002 WNBA draft.

Since then, she's become one of the league's most decorated players.

And now, she's becoming part of a growing community of women in the NBA. Kristi Toliver was added to Washington's staff of assistant coaches, and Chasity Melvin became an assistant coach with Charlotte's G League affiliate in Greensboro, North Carolina. There are also trailblazers such as San Antonio assistant Becky Hammon, former Sacramento assistant Nancy Lieberman, Dallas assistant Jenny Boucek, Clippers G League assistant Natalie Nakase and Memphis analyst Nicki Gross.

"There's something nice about being part of a trailblazing group," Bird said. "It's hard to look at myself that way because I look at Lisa Leslie and Sheryl Swoops and Rebecca Lobo and Dawn Staley in that way. ... I know in 20 years I'll be looked at as part of that group I just named."

Associated Press
NEWS
WNBA's Best: 5 Players working in prominent NBA roles
RELATED STORY
No rest for WNBA champs Bird, Stewart and Loyd
RELATED STORY
Bird highlights US women's world cup roster
RELATED STORY
Seattle's Bird expected to wear protective mask for Game 5
RELATED STORY
Healthier living helps USA veterans Bird, Taurasi on court
RELATED STORY
Westbrook, Murray tussle as Nuggets beat Thunder 109-98
RELATED STORY
NBA: Why the Toronto Raptors won't trade Jonas Valanciunas
RELATED STORY
Top 5 NBA Players with most Playoff triple-doubles of all...
RELATED STORY
Jokic scores 27 as Nuggets hold off Grizzlies 105-99
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 10 basketball teams of all time
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us