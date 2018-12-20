Suns beat Celtics 111-103, run winning streak to 4 games

BOSTON (AP) — Devin Booker had 25 points and eight assists, and DeAndre Ayton added 23 points and 18 rebounds to lead the suddenly resurgent Phoenix Suns past the Boston Celtics 111-103 on Wednesday night.

It was the fourth consecutive victory for the Suns since opening the season 4-24. Phoenix has its first four-game winning streak since March 2015.

T.J. Warren scored 21 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 13 for the Suns.

Kyrie Irving led Boston with 29 points and Jayson Tatum had 18. The Celtics lost their second straight after winning eight in a row.

Boston center Aron Baynes broke a bone in his left hand early in the game and the team announced that he'll be sidelined indefinitely.

ROCKETS 136, WIZARDS 118

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden scored 35 points as Houston set an NBA record with 26 3-pointers and won its fifth straight game.

A 3 by Gary Clark tied the record with 2:42 left. The Rockets missed their next four tries before Michael Carter-Williams hit one with 31.1 seconds left and was greeted with loud cheers. The previous record was held by the Cleveland Cavaliers, who made 25 against Atlanta on March 3, 2017.

Harden made six 3s, Chris Paul added 5 and Gerald Green and Eric Gordon made 4 each on a night Houston attempted 55.

The winning streak ties their longest of the season and comes after the Rockets lost their previous three games.

Bradley Beal had 28 points to lead the Wizards, who lost for the sixth time in seven games.

HORNETS 110, CAVALIERS 99

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kemba Walker had 30 points and six assists to help Charlotte rally past Cleveland.

Walker was coming off a season-low four points in Saturday's 128-100 home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in which he shot 2 for 13 from the field and missed all five 3-point tries. After missing his first seven shots against Cleveland, Walker got untracked and Charlotte evened its season record to .500 (15-15).

It was Walker's ninth 30-point game this season.

Jeremy Lamb added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Marvin Williams 18 points and 10 rebounds for Charlotte, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points, Jaron Blossomgame had 15 and Cedi Osman added 13 for the Cavaliers.

76ERS 131, KNICKS 109

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Ben Simmons got his second triple-double in three games to lead Philadelphia.

Simmons had 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Jimmy Butler added 20 points and Landry Shamet had a career-high 17 off the bench for the Sixers, who shot 53.4 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range.

Philadelphia had lost three of four, including a lopsided defeat in San Antonio on Monday.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 27 points and Kevin Knox had 21 for the Knicks (9-24), who have lost three straight and eight of their last nine. Emmanuel Mudiay, averaging 20 points per game in his previous nine contests, was held to 11 points on 3-of-12 shooting.

SPURS 129, MAGIC 90

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — LeMarcus Aldridge scored 20 points and five San Antonio players scored in double figures in the win.

The Spurs, the NBA's leading 3-point shooting team, went 12 of 19 from behind the arc and 50 for 77 overall (64.9 percent) to win for the sixth time in seven games.

Marco Belinelli came off the bench and scored 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting, and DeMar DeRozan and Bryan Forbes added 17 points each.

D.J. Augustin led Orlando with 17 points. Rookie center Mo Bamba had seven points, eight rebounds and two blocks in his first NBA start.

Aaron Gordon, who had 26 points in the Magic's win at San Antonio on Nov. 4, finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

RAPTORS 99, PACERS 96

TORONTO (AP) — Fred VanVleet hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 25 seconds left and Toronto rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Indiana.

Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points, Pascal Siakam had 17 and Greg Monroe 13 as Toronto snapped a two-game losing streak. The Raptors, who have the best record in the NBA at 24-9, avoided their second three-game slump of the season.

VanVleet scored nine of his 11 points in the final quarter as Toronto won its 10TH straight home meeting with the Pacers. Indiana has not won in Toronto since March 1, 2013.

Victor Oladipo scored 20 points for the Pacers, who lost their second straight after winning the previous seven.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 18 points, Myles Turner had 10 points and 14 rebounds and Domantas Sabonis had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Indiana.