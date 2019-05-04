×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Suns name Monty Williams as new head coach

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    04 May 2019, 00:14 IST
Former Pelicans coach Monty Williams
Former Pelicans coach Monty Williams

The Phoenix Suns have named Monty Williams as their new head coach.

Williams, who is currently an assistant coach with the 76ers, will assume his new role after Philadelphia's season ends. He comes in as a replacement for Igor Kokoskov, who was fired last month after one year in the job.

The 47-year-old Williams, who played with five NBA teams in nine seasons before retiring in 2003, has extensive coaching experience.

He posted a 173-221 record in five seasons as the New Orleans Pelicans' head coach before being fired in 2015, while he also spent seven years as an assistant in Oklahoma City, Portland and Philadelphia.

"I am thrilled to welcome Monty Williams to the Suns family as our next head coach," Suns general manager James Jones said in a statement.

"Monty brings a wealth of NBA experience, both as a coach and former player, in addition to being a high-character individual who will infuse basketball wisdom and life lessons into our locker room.

"Monty is well respected for his coaching pedigree, leadership and commitment to the community, all of which make him the ideal person to lead our team moving forward."

The Suns finished tied for the equal second-worst record in the NBA this season (19-63). Williams becomes their 20th head coach and their fifth since 2010 – the last season the franchise made the playoffs.

Advertisement
Suns fire coach Kokoskov after one season
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, April 24th: Russell Westbrook's leadership criticized, Luke Walton wasn't fired by Lakers, and more
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Monday, April 22nd: Lakers Free Agency update, Suns prefer Ja Morant to Zion Williamson and more
RELATED STORY
Williams scores 30, Clippers send Suns to 15th straight loss
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Thursday, April 25th: Clippers backed to beat Lakers in race to sign Kevin Durant, Jason Kidd's NBA return and more
RELATED STORY
Phoenix Suns: 3 Players That Disappointed This Season
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Sunday, April 14th: Lonzo Ball's Chicago Trade, Luke Walton to Sacramento, and more
RELATED STORY
Suns withstand late charge to beat Lakers 118-109
RELATED STORY
Jackson, Booker lift Suns over Pelicans in OT, 138-136
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Monday, April 15th: Kemba Walker to Join Mavericks?, Lakers Step Up Head Coach Search and More
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us