    Sylvia Fowles has 23 points, 20 rebounds for Lynx

    Sylvia Fowles has 23 points, 20 rebounds for Lynx

    Associated Press
    NEWS
    News 24 May 2018, 07:46 IST
    20
    AP Image

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 23 points and 20 rebounds for Minnesota's first 20-20 game and the Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 76-68 on Wednesday night.

    Minnesota closed the first half with a 13-0 run for a 46-21 lead. Fowles had 16 points, 12 rebounds and three steals in the half.

    Maya Moore added 12 points, and Seimone Augustus chipped in 11 for Minnesota (1-1). Rebekkah Brunson and Fowles combined for 33 rebounds — equaling Dallas' total.

    Elizabeth Cambage had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Dallas (1-2). Skylar Diggins-Smith was just 4-of-15 shooting for 12 points, and Kayla Thornton had 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists. The Wings were without Glory Johnson, who is out for four weeks with a hamstring injury.

    Dallas made just 9 of 40 field goals (22.5 percent) in the opening half, including 1 of 12 from distance.

