Team USA player ratings vs Germany in FIBA World Cup 2023 Tuneup

Team USA was able to handle their business in a dramatic fashion against a determined German basketball team by a score of 99-91. With the 2023 FIBA World Cup fast approaching, this tuneup game is an interesting preview of what lies ahead for both of these teams.

Anthony Edwards, A+: Delivered when he was needed most

The Minnesota Timberwolves star was electric against Germany as he poured on 34 points, with 14 of those coming in the fourth quarter. One of his critical shots in the fourth quarter came with 5:18 minutes left as he pulled up for a 3-point shot to tie the game at 86.

To finally secure the impressive win, Anthony Edwards knocked down two crucial free throws and a tough jumper near the baseline.

Tyrese Haliburton, A: Provided a spark

With Jalen Brunson's struggles on the court, both at the offensive and defensive ends, Team USA coach Steve Kerr looked to his backup point guard off the bench to inject some life into the team.

Enter Tyrese Haliburton, who was an instant game-changer at the point guard position with his size and quickness. He dropped 16 points to help the USA counter a 16-point deficit in the third quarter.

Austin Reaves, A: Poised performance

Similar to Haliburton's impact, Austin Reaves was a huge factor in stirring the tide in his team's favor as well. His 16 points were huge, as he also delivered the go-ahead slam after stealing the ball from the other end.

Team USA coach Steve Kerr talks about Anthony Edwards

According to a CBS Sports article by Jack Maloney, Team USA coach Steve Kerr had brief words regarding Anthony Edwards' incredible outing against Germany.

"He's, unquestionably, the guy." Kerr said.

The article also mentioned that Edwards has led all scorers on the team during four out of the five tuneup games of Team USA. He is averaging 18.8 points per game.

His recent scoring displays have been a marvel to watch unfold, especially with his potential to better hone his skillset with the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Fresh off in averaging 24.6 ppg (45.9% shooting, including 36.9% from 3-point range) and 5.8 rpg during the 2022–23 season, Edwards is primed for another leap in his production.

International competition is no joke, as it vastly differs from NBA competition. However, from what the Timberwolves star has displayed so far in these tuneup games, he seems to be ready to take his growth a step further.

