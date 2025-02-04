"Tell your GM to stop lying"- NBA fans erupt over Rob Pelinka stalling on Lakers' frontcourt fix post-Anthony Davis trade

The Lakers pulled off a trade for ages late Saturday night, acquiring Luka Doncic in what many believe to already be one of the most one-sided trades in NBA history. However, LA gave up its only reliable big man, Anthony Davis, in the trade, and while the Lakers managed to pair Doncic and LeBron James, they still have roster holes to address before being labeled contenders.

Naturally, with the Lakers seemingly in win-now mode, the trade rumors have constantly linked them to centers ahead of the trade deadline on Thursday. But general manager Rob Pelinka, who masterminded the Doncic trade, has said that the team is done making any more big moves as the center market is "dry" and that any move made with the deadline fast approaching would likely be a temporary fix around the existing core.

However, after his heist of the Dallas Mavericks, the NBA community did not seem to trust the words of Pelinka, and the reactions seemed to be in anticipation of another big deal that would send a center to LA. Many called his statement a smokescreen directed at appearing less desperate to sellers to avoid being fleeced in a lopsided trade.

"You would think he wouldn't want to waste another year of LeBron, but this could be a smokescreen," a fan pointed out, citing the aging LeBron James as motivation to be aggressive in the trade market.

"I don't believe Pelinka for one," a Lakers fan reacted.

"Lol he's cooking behind the scenes. Be patient," another fan wrote in disbelief of Pelinka's statement.

Some fans weren't as optimistic about LA making a move and seemed set on the fact that the Lakers would have "wasted half a season" of Luka and LeBron without making a trade for a serviceable center.

"Teams likely pissed we got Luka so cheap and are either refusing to deal with Lakers or demanding all the picks + Reaves," a fan theorized about the Lakers GM's statement that all but ruled out a big move for a center.

"Tell your GM to stop lying and pls let him know that Nicola Vucevic is available," a Chicago Bulls fan remarked, trying to sell the idea of trading Vucevic to the Lakers fans as the Bulls commit to tanking.

While there may not be any superstar centers available for trade as viable options for the Lakers, it seems unlikely that the team will go past the trade deadline with Jaxson Hayes, Christian Koloko and Christian Wood as its only available bigs. Pelinka may have ruled out a big move, but as he suggested, a move "along the margins" is most likely to be made.

The Lakers have been linked with Walker Kessler, Myles Turner and Nic Claxton among other names

With the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets identified as teams in line to draft Cooper Flagg, most rumors have linked the Lakers to centers rostered by them as they are likely to be sellers ahead of the trade deadline. Notable centers on struggling teams include Walker Kessler, Nic Claxton, Jonas Valanciunas, Nicola Vucevic, Clint Capela and Robert Williams III.

Having parted with only one first-round pick in the Luka Doncic trade, LA still has first-round picks to offer in any trades if it deems it necessary, and it also has role players such as Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Jarrod Vanderbilt, who have sizeable contracts that can be offered to match the contracts of most of the above-listed centers in a trade.

Rookie Dalton Knecht could also be offered as a valuable asset if the management identifies a trade target who fits the requirements of the team.

Rui Hachimura could prove to be LA's most valuable trade asset - Source: Getty

Apart from centers, perennial Purple and Gold target Myles Turner has also been linked as a trade target. With the Pacers lacking other options and amid a playoff pursuit in the East, this could be one of the deals that may be ruled out at this point, however.

Adding an athletic rim runner to pair with Luka Doncic and LeBron James could be a scary prospect for teams come playoff season, and while no blockbuster move is likely, don't rule out a late Lakers push on deadline day.

