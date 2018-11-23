Texas beats No. 7 North Carolina 92-89 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kerwin Roach II had a career-high 32 points with seven assists and six steals to lead Texas over No. 7 North Carolina 92-89 on Thursday night to reach the final of the Las Vegas Invitational.

Roach also had six rebounds and was 12 of 15 from the field, including 3 of 3 from deep.

North Carolina freshman Coby White had 33 points, but he missed a 3-pointer that would have put the Tar Heels (5-1) ahead with 1:01 left. He was 7 of 10 from 3-point range.

Matt Coleman III had 16 points for Texas (5-0), and Jaxson Hayes had 15 points and nine rebounds.

NO. 4 VIRGINIA 66, DAYTON 59

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — De'Andre Hunter matched his career high with 23 points to help fourth-ranked Virginia hold off Dayton in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals.

Hunter made a 3-pointer with 53.1 seconds left and Virginia protecting a 60-56 lead. It turned out to provide just enough cushion to keep the Cavaliers (5-0) in control and send them into the championship game Friday against No. 25 Wisconsin.

Ty Jerome added 15 points for Virginia, and Kyle Guy had 14.

Josh Cunningham led Dayton (4-1) with 15 points. Dayton will face Oklahoma on Friday in the third-place game.

NO. 6 NEVADA 96, TULSA 86

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jordan Caroline had 25 points and 11 rebounds and Nevada beat Tulsa in the third round of the Las Vegas Invitational.

Nevada (5-0) will face Massachusetts in the championship game Friday night. Massachusetts beat Southern Illinois 84-62.

Caleb Martin added 21 points for the Wolf Pack, making all 10 of his free throws. Jazz Johnson had 20 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.

Sterling Taplin led the Golden Hurricane (4-1) with 22 points, and Martins Igbanu had 14.

NO. 11 MICHIGAN STATE 87, NO. 17 UCLA 67

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cassius Winston had 19 points and seven assists to help No. 11 Michigan State cruise past No. 17 UCLA to reach the final of the Las Vegas Invitational.

Nick Ward scored 16 points, Joshua Langford had 14 and Josh McQuaid had 11 for Michigan State (4-1).

The Spartans will play Texas in the championship game Friday. The Bruins (4-1) take on No. 7 North Carolina in the consolation game. Texas stunned the Tar Heels earlier Thursday, 92-89.

Kris Wilkes had 15 points to lead UCLA. Jaylen Hands and Chris Smith each had 11 points for the Bruins, who shot 36 percent from the field.

Michigan State shot 52 percent from the field and led throughout, building a 29-point lead with 1:49 until halftime. The Spartans shot 10 of 17 from 3-point range in the session, while UCLA shot 24 percent.

NO. 14 FLORIDA STATE 81, UAB 63

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Terance Mann scored 17 points and No. 14 Florida State advanced to the AdvoCare Invitational semifinals with a victory over UAB.

The unbeaten Seminoles (4-0) will play No. 19 LSU on Friday night for a spot in Sunday's championship game.

Defending national champion Villanova and Oklahoma State square off in the other semifinal.

Christ Koumadje had 12 points and nine rebounds for Florida State. Mfiondu Kabengele, the nephew of former NBA All-Star center Dikembe Mutombo, added 10 points.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 16 for UAB (3-1).

No. 19 LSU 67, COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON 55

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Emmitt Williams had 14 points and nine rebounds and LSU beat College of Charleston to reach the AdvoCare Invitational semifinals.

Skylar Mays added 12 points for the Tigers (5-0). They will play Friday night against No. 14 Florida State.

Jarrell Brantley had a season-high 27 points and nine rebounds for the Cougars (3-2).

NO. 25 WISCONSIN 78, OKLAHOMA 58

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — D'Mitrik Trice set career highs with 25 points and a tournament-record seven 3-pointers to help Wisconsin beat Oklahoma in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Trice started 7 for 7 from behind the arc, the last coming when he pump-faked a defender and stepped to his right to bury the shot for a 66-47 lead with 6:22 left. He finally missed a 3 less than a minute later to finish 7 for 8 for the Badgers (5-0).

Christian James scored 18 points for the Sooners (4-1).