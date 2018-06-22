The 2018 NBA Draft first round in full

The 2018 NBA Draft is in the books, here we recap the entire first round.

The first pick of the 2018 NBA Draft produced no surprises as DeAndre Ayton was taken first overall.

But there were plenty of intriguing developments further down the board, including a number of trades, and a surprising slide for Michael Porter Jr.

Here we recap the entire first round.

1. Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona

2. Sacramento Kings: Marvin Bagley III, F, Duke

3. Atlanta Hawks: Luca Doncic, G, Real Madrid (traded to Dallas Mavericks)

4. Memphis Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr., F, Michigan State

5. Dallas Mavericks: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma (traded to Atlanta Hawks)

6. Orlando Magic: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas

7. Chicago Bulls: Wendell Carter Jr., F, Duke

8. Cleveland Cavaliers: Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama

9. New York Knicks: Kevin Knox, F, Kentucky

10. Philadelphia 76ers: Mikal Bridges, F, Villanova (traded to Phoenix Suns)

11. Charlotte Hornets: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky

12. Los Angeles Clippers: Miles Bridges, F, Michigan State

13. Los Angeles Clippers: Jerome Robinson, PG, Boston College

14. Denver Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr., F, Missouri

15. Washington Wizards: Troy Brown, F, Oregon

16. Phoenix Suns: Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech (traded to Philadelphia 76ers)

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo, G, Villanova

18. San Antonio Spurs: Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami

19. Atlanta Hawks: Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland

20. Minnesota Timberwolves: Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech

21. Utah Jazz: Grayson Allen, SG, Duke

22. Chicago Bulls: Chandler Hutchison, SF, Boise State

23. Indiana Pacers: Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA

24. Portland Trail Blazers: Anfernee Simons, SG, IMG Academy

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Moritz Wagner, C, Michigan

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Landry Shamet, PG, Wichita State

27. Boston Celtics: Robert Williams, C, Texas A&M

28. Golden State Warriors: Jacob Evans III, SG, Cincinnati

29. Brooklyn Nets: Dzanan Musa, SF, Croatia

30. Atlanta Hawks: Omari Spellman, PF, Vilanova