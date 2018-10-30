×
The best shooters to ever walk the earth - Durant hails Thompson and Curry

29   //    30 Oct 2018, 17:33 IST
Kevin Durant hailed Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry as "the best shooters to ever walk the earth" after another historic night for the Golden State Warriors.

It was Thompson's turn to take centre stage at United Center on Monday, the swingman landing an NBA-record 14 three-pointers and scoring 52 points in just over 26 minutes on court in a 149-124 defeat of the Chicago Bulls.

Curry set the previous best tally of 13 two years ago and played his part in helping Thompson take his record.

Durant felt fortunate to see both team-mates make history.

"Two great moments, great to be a part of it," said Durant. "To see Steph break the record first two years ago and to see Klay break it. It's only fitting that those two hold the records, hold the most three-point shots in a game.

"The best shooters to ever walk the earth, and probably nobody will ever shoot like those two ever again."

Curry had no problem losing his record to a fellow Warrior.

"Records are obviously meant to be broken," he said. "I'm just happy it's my team-mate and nobody else. And I got to witness it in person."

He added: "It was like a pitcher throwing a no-hitter. Like, you don't really mention anything to him. It's kind of just everybody else figuring out ways we're going to keep feeding him the ball and running our offense to obviously cater to him to knock down shots."

