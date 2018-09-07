Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
The Latest: Amway founder Richard DeVos dies at age 92

Associated Press
NEWS
News
37   //    07 Sep 2018, 02:36 IST
AP Image

ADA, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on the death of Amway co-founder and Orlando Magic owner Richard DeVos (all times local):

5 p.m.

Former President George W. Bush says he and his wife, Laura, are saddened by the death of Amway co-founder and Orlando Magic owner Richard DeVos.

Bush says Thursday in a statement that the 92-year-old DeVos "was one of the great entrepreneurs — and great Americans — of our time" and "used his business to empower others and advance the universal values of freedom, opportunity, compassion, and personal responsibility."

A DeVos family spokesman says the billionaire philanthropist died Thursday at his Ada, Michigan, home due to complications from an infection. He started the direct-selling giant along with friend, Jay Van Andel, in 1959. DeVos served as Amway president until 1993.

The DeVos family bought the NBA's Magic in 1991 for $70 million.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said DeVos "formed a deep bond with the city of Orlando."

__

11:30 a.m.

Billionaire Richard DeVos, co-founder of direct-selling giant Amway and father-in-law of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, has died. He was 92.

Family spokesman Nick Wasmiller says DeVos died Thursday at his Ada, Michigan, home due to complications from an infection.

DeVos was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He started Amway along with friend, Jay Van Andel, in 1959. DeVos served as company president until 1993.

The DeVos family bought the NBA's Orlando Magic in 1991.

Associated Press
NEWS
