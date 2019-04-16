×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

The wheels fell off - Curry not dwelling on Warriors' historic loss

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    16 Apr 2019, 16:36 IST
Stephen Curry - cropped
Stephen Curry in action against the Los Angeles Clippers

Stephen Curry admitted "the wheels fell off" when the Golden State Warriors squandered a 31-point lead in their playoff loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Oracle Arena on Monday.

The back-to-back NBA champions appeared set to move 2-0 up in their Western Conference first-round series when they led by 31 in the third quarter, yet the Clippers rallied to win 135-131 and complete the biggest comeback in postseason history.

Golden State suffered a number of heavy home losses in the regular season to the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers, and Curry was at a loss to explain their latest reverse.

"If I had the answer for it, a night like tonight wouldn't happen," he said at a news conference.

"This game is tough, it's hard to win playoff games no matter what the matchup is, no matter what the history is, the regular season, team versus team. It's tough.

"For six and a half quarters we played amazing, had a 31-point lead.

"The wheels fell off. I know we can get it back.

"We've got to put together 48 minutes of it, just a collective energy, positivity around everything we do.

Advertisement

"The locker room was down, as it should be, because every game matters to us. We've just got to bounce back."

The Warriors travel to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Thursday - when they are likely to be without center DeMarcus Cousins due to a thigh injury - but Curry does not expect the Game 2 loss to have any lingering impact.

"It's just one game," he added.

"I know the circumstances were tough with that big of a lead at home. [It's the] same mindset when you lose a game - it's 1-1. [We've] got to go down to LA, take two. We're starting on Thursday. Keep moving."

Omnisport
NEWS
Warriors star Curry leaves Pelicans game with foot sprain
RELATED STORY
Curry enjoys 'night of celebration' as Warriors prepare to leave Oakland
RELATED STORY
Curry returns to score 26 and Warriors beat Pistons
RELATED STORY
'It's kind of embarrassing' – Curry on officiating in Warriors loss
RELATED STORY
Curry scores 42 points, Warriors hold off Kings 127-123
RELATED STORY
Curry enjoying challenging Warriors season
RELATED STORY
Curry says Warriors 'not perfect' despite rolling past Pacers
RELATED STORY
Warriors overcome bizarre game from Curry to top Lakers
RELATED STORY
Thunder beat Pacers, Durant and Curry lead Warriors
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors - Game 1
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us