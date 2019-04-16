The wheels fell off - Curry not dwelling on Warriors' historic loss

Stephen Curry in action against the Los Angeles Clippers

Stephen Curry admitted "the wheels fell off" when the Golden State Warriors squandered a 31-point lead in their playoff loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Oracle Arena on Monday.

The back-to-back NBA champions appeared set to move 2-0 up in their Western Conference first-round series when they led by 31 in the third quarter, yet the Clippers rallied to win 135-131 and complete the biggest comeback in postseason history.

Golden State suffered a number of heavy home losses in the regular season to the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers, and Curry was at a loss to explain their latest reverse.

"If I had the answer for it, a night like tonight wouldn't happen," he said at a news conference.

"This game is tough, it's hard to win playoff games no matter what the matchup is, no matter what the history is, the regular season, team versus team. It's tough.

"For six and a half quarters we played amazing, had a 31-point lead.

"The wheels fell off. I know we can get it back.

"We've got to put together 48 minutes of it, just a collective energy, positivity around everything we do.

"The locker room was down, as it should be, because every game matters to us. We've just got to bounce back."

The Warriors travel to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Thursday - when they are likely to be without center DeMarcus Cousins due to a thigh injury - but Curry does not expect the Game 2 loss to have any lingering impact.

"It's just one game," he added.

"I know the circumstances were tough with that big of a lead at home. [It's the] same mindset when you lose a game - it's 1-1. [We've] got to go down to LA, take two. We're starting on Thursday. Keep moving."