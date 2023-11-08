“This is cap on global scale” - NBA analyst gets brutally roasted for claiming Joel Embiid is best scorer of all time

Joel Embiid is one of the best bigs in the game. Some NBA analysts believe he may be one of the greatest of all time, period. He is the reigning MVP. However, some think he deserves even more honors.

NBC Sports Philadelphia host Dan Roche says Embiid is the greatest scorer of all time. That, of course, is high praise for the Philly center. He led the league in scoring last season but Roche's praise was deemed as excessive by some.

“To this point in his career, he’s one of the best scorers of all-time right? Wrong. He’s the best scorer of all-time,” Roche said.

The hot take drew plenty of backlash. One fan called out the analyst for the seemingly blatant nonsense.

“This is cap on a global scale,” one fan wrote.

That fan was not alone. Many others had strong reactions to the hot take. Check out some of the best reactions from social media as Roche got roasted.

Joel Embiid's season stats

Joel Embiid is off to a hot start. He is attempting to defend his MVP season. if he does so he will be following a recent trend. Giannis Antetokounmpo won two straight MVP trophies. Nikola Jokic followed that up with two MVP awards of his own.

Embiid has played well in the early part of the season. He, of course, has had some more opportunities as James Harden was shipped out to LA. Embiid seems to be enjoying the more touches and freedom.

The Cameroon center is leading the league in scoring once again. He is averaging 32.5 points per game. He already dropped more than 30 points in three of six games. That included a 48-point masterpiece in three quarters against the Washington Wizards on Monday.

Embiid only played 31 minutes and could have had more than 48. He shot 17-of-25 from the field. He was also a perfect 14-for-14 from the free-throw line.

Embiid has dominated in the paint as well and on the glass. He is tenth in the NBA in rebounding. He is grabbing 11.0 rpg and also blocking 2.0 shots per game.

Embiid will attempt to keep his hot streak going. He will need the big numbers to keep the Sixers competitive in the loaded East where the Boston Celtics are looking like the overwhelming favorites. The Milwaukee Bucks have shown flashes of their title potential as well. Hence, the Sixers and Joel Embiid have their work cut out for them.