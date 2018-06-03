Thompson 'p****d' about J.R. Smith play that injured him in Game 1

Klay Thompson doesn't think the J.R. Smith play when he injured his ankle was intentional, but was "p****d" about it.

Klay Thompson is fouled by JR Smith

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is listed as questionable for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday after suffering an ankle injury in Game 1, and he's not happy about how it happened.

Thompson was tripped up during the first quarter on Thursday when Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith slipped, causing Thompson to fall and injure his ankle.

The Warriors star left the game for an evaluation and then returned, scoring 24 points in 45 minutes to help his side to a 24-114 victory in overtime.

After watching the replay, Thompson told reporters that the incident angered him, although he doesn't believe it was intentional.

"From watching that replay, it p****d me off,” Thompson said.

"That's a tough play on the ball, and then just to tumble into somebody's legs like that. You've got to move past it, but it's just life, and I'm going to be better from it. It's just a minor setback. But I don't think it was intentional.

“He was remorseful, so I don't think he meant to do it. It just sucks. It's a part of the game. It just sucks from the timing, during the Finals.

"But no one's going to feel sorry for us or me. So I've just got to do everything I possibly can these next 24 hours to be right for tomorrow.”

Smith was also asked about the play on Saturday and defended himself.

"I was just trying to go for the ball," Smith said. "It looked like an opportunity for me to get a steal. Unfortunately, I didn't. I fouled him. They called the foul. I don't know what more he was looking for."

Teammate Andre Iguodala is not expected to return for Game 2 as he recovers from a left leg contusion. Coach Steve Kerr said Iguodala is improving but he's considered day-to-day and is listed as doubtful, the team announced on Saturday.

Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday at 8 p.m. ET in Oakland.