Thompson: United States team with five Warriors 'would be awesome'

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 21 // 12 Oct 2018, 19:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson thinks it would be "awesome" if the United States' roster at the 2020 Olympics included five players from the Golden State Warriors.

With Warriors head coach Steve Kerr having been added to the coaching staff as an assistant to Gregg Popovich, it seems Team USA will make a serious pitch to get the stars from Golden State on board for 2020.

Thompson, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins, the latest addition for the reigning NBA champions, could all be in Tokyo in two years' time.

"That would be awesome," Thompson told ESPN.

"I don't know if that's ever happened in the history of the NBA, so that would be awesome. It gets me excited just thinking about it."

Thompson, Durant and Green were all members of the 2016 team that won gold in Brazil.

“To have the chance to return to the world stage three decades later and work under Pop is a tremendous honor.” @SteveKerr is joining the assistant coaching ranks for the 2019-20 @usabasketball Men’s National Team » https://t.co/j0tkmAh9vB pic.twitter.com/F4IAawXUKE — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 11, 2018

"We don't know what the team's going to look like exactly," Kerr added.

"But I'm hoping that [all five Warriors players being on the team] happens. We'll see - I'm a tough critic. We'll see if they make the team or not..."

Curry, like Kerr, took a tongue-in-cheek approach to the possibility of playing for the United States and said adding Kerr to the coaching staff “really ruined my chances of playing".

He said: "I don't want to see coach [Kerr] more than I have to.

"Coach Popovich should have known that before he hired Steve that nobody wants to play for Steve! It's an unfortunate situation."