Three takeaways from Golden State's comeback win over Portland

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    19 May 2019, 10:06 IST
Draymond Green
Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors are approaching a Western Conference finals sweep.

Two-time reigning champions Golden State topped the Portland Trail Blazers 110-99 in a Game 3, extending their lead in the series to 3-0.

Here are three takeaways from Golden State's comeback win on Saturday, with another trip to the NBA Finals only one victory away.

 

Trail Blazers can't hold a lead

Portland led by double-digits at half-time for the second consecutive game, but blew their lead to the defending champions again.

Last time the Trail Blazers' blunder was at Oracle Arena, but home-court advantage made no difference.

Golden State have been the best third-quarter team during the NBA season, and now Portland have their back against the wall.

 

Golden State owning the break

The Warriors have been very fluid in transition against the Trail Blazers, as they have outscored Portland 53-23 in the series.

Golden State only allowed Portland eight fast-break points on the night, but recorded 21 of their own. The Warriors held the Blazers to a measly two fast-break points in Game 1.

The Trail Blazers are not getting any freebies, and that probably will not change.

 

Green has his fingerprints on everything

Draymond Green is simply a difference maker in every area for the Warriors. The 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year has seen an uptick in usage in the absence of Kevin Durant, and Golden State seem to have returned to the days of old because of it.

Green stuffed that stat sheet with 20 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists, four steals and a block against Portland. Although he committed three fouls, he helped set the tone with his usual physicality. He also provided valuable leadership qualities to keep his team in the hunt.

The Trail Blazers will attempt to get their first win of the series on in Portland on Monday.

