×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Three takeaways from Raptors' Game 4 win over Bucks

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    22 May 2019, 10:16 IST
Kyle-Lowry-USNews-052119-ftr-getty.jpg
Kyle Lowry

The Toronto Raptors are putting together a quality run in the NBA playoffs.

Toronto's 120-102 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday tied the Eastern Conference Finals at 2-2.

Here are three takeaways from the Raptors' second consecutive win.

 

Toronto are learning not to rely on Kawhi Leonard

Leonard suffered an apparent leg injury in the Raptors' Game 3 victory and he lacked aggression in Game 4.

The Raptors star scored 19 points on six-of-13 shooting. Before Tuesday, he had not attempted fewer than 18 shots in the series against the Bucks. Leonard has only attempted fewer than 13 shots once in the postseason so far – against the Orlando Magic in the first round.

However, Milwaukee continued to double team Leonard, and his decoy role helped Toronto's bench explode for 48 points. The Raptors role players cannot be afraid to shoot the ball down the stretch if they want to advance to the NBA Finals, so this could be a blessing in disguise.

Advertisement

Kyle Lowry is in attack mode 

Lowry needs to assert himself early and often for the Raptors, and he did just that.

The point guard was the most important part of Toronto's offense, as he shot a perfect 10-of-10 from the free-throw line and recorded a team-high 25 points.

When Lowry is scoring on all three levels and bringing his usual peskiness on the defensive end, he gives the Raptors their best chance to come out on top.

Milwaukee need to convert free throws

The Bucks lost by 18 points, and they left nine at the free-throw line.

Milwaukee only attempted one fewer free throw than the opposition, but shot an underwhelming 65.4 per cent to Toronto's 88.9.

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed four of his 10 attempts from the line, and he will likely shoot plenty more moving forward as the centerpiece of the Bucks' offense.

Getting back in Fiserv Forum could help Milwaukee's struggles, though.

Game 5 will take place in Milwaukee on Thursday.

Advertisement
Three takeaways from Bucks' Game 1 win over Raptors
RELATED STORY
Three takeaways from Bucks' dominant Game 2 win over Raptors
RELATED STORY
Three takeaways from Raptors' key Game 3 win over Bucks
RELATED STORY
Three takeaways from Raptors' Game 7 win over 76ers
RELATED STORY
Three takeaways from 76ers' big Game 3 win over Raptors
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors - Game 4
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2019: 3 Talking points from Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks - Game 1
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2019: 3 Talking points from Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks - Game 2
RELATED STORY
Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors: What to expect from Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2019: 3 Talking points from Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors - Game 3
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us