×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Three takeaways from Raptors' key Game 3 win over Bucks

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    20 May 2019, 09:08 IST
Kawhi-Leonard-USNews-051919-ftr-getty.jpg
Kawhi Leonard

The Toronto Raptors avoided going down 3-0 to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday, but only just.

Toronto topped Milwaukee 118-112 in double overtime, cutting the Bucks' series lead to 2-1 in the important first leg of their home stand.

Here are three takeaways from the Raptors' statement win.

 

Toronto's role players figured it out

Kawhi Leonard has been carrying the Raptors for some time, but he got some extra help in Game 3. It came from Marc Gasol, Norman Powell and Pascal Siakam, who were instrumental in Toronto's victory.

The trio accounted for just 51 combined points in the first two games of the series. But, they rebounded on Sunday, posting 60 points between them.

Gasol realised he needed to be more aggressive and stop passing up open looks. After tallying just eight points through the first two games, he managed to finish with 16 points and four made three-pointers.

Advertisement

It is clear Toronto will need similar levels of productivity moving forward to keep their season alive.

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo was swarmed relentlessly

Antetokounmpo has averaged more than 37 points per game in his past three road playoff games, but Toronto had a surprise for him in Scotiabank Arena.

Milwaukee's star was blitzed in the paint repeatedly and was held to 12 points on five-of-16 shooting. It was clear the Raptors' plan was to force him and others to shoot from the perimeter, and it worked out. 

Antetokounmpo went on to foul out in the second overtime of his underwhelming performance.

The Raptors are getting virtually nothing from Danny Green

Green is not having a good series against the Bucks

The sharpshooter has made just four field goals in the Eastern Conference finals so far. While he was one of the NBA's most prolific scorers from behind the arc in 2018-19, Green is shooting 28.6 per cent from three-point range against Milwaukee.

But he did hit a big-time three-pointer in overtime when his team needed it.

Green is an excellent defensive player and has recorded five steals in the series, but Toronto cannot afford empty minutes offensively. That was made evident when they left him off the court down the stretch in regulation.

Advertisement
Three takeaways from Bucks' dominant Game 2 win over Raptors
RELATED STORY
Three takeaways from Bucks' Game 1 win over Raptors
RELATED STORY
Three takeaways from Raptors' Game 7 win over 76ers
RELATED STORY
Three takeaways from 76ers' big Game 3 win over Raptors
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2019: 3 Talking points from Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks - Game 2
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2019: 3 Talking points from Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks - Game 1
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2019: Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks - Game 2 MVP
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2019: Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks - Game 1 MVP
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors - Game 3
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Takeaways from Toronto Raptors' 125-115 win over Miami Heat
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us