Thunder beat Pacers, Durant and Curry lead Warriors
The Oklahoma City Thunder claimed up a much-needed win after topping the Indiana Pacers 107-99, while reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies.
Russell Westbrook's triple-double led the Thunder to just their second victory in seven games on Wednesday.
The Pacers led by nine points at half-time but the Thunder went on a 24-0 run in the third quarter and held on from there thanks to Westbrook's 17 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.
It was the most unanswered points scored by one team in the NBA this season.
Paul George finished with 31 points for the Thunder – who have dropped to seventh in the Western Conference amid their slide – while Steven Adams chipped in 25.
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points for Indiana – who are fourth in the east – in the losing effort.
Durant and Curry inspire Warriors
Kevin Durant made 12 of his 13 shots from the field and registered 28 points to help the Warriors top the Grizzlies 118-103. Stephen Curry also scored 28 points.
Seth Curry came off the bench and tallied 20 points while hitting four of his seven three-pointers in the Portland Trail Blazers' 118-98 victory over the Chicago Bulls.
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker scored 50 points and grabbed 10 rebounds against the Washington Wizards in a 124-121 loss. Booker became the youngest NBA player to record back-to-back 50-point games.
Sampson and Holiday go cold
Bulls guard Brandon Sampson shot two of seven and finished with four points in his team's loss. He was minus-22 for the game.
Justin Holiday was minus-25 and missed seven of his 10 shots in the Grizzlies' defeat.
No stopping Cousins!
DeMarcus Cousins with the coast-to-coast dunk.
Wednesday's results
Portland Trail Blazers 118-98 Chicago Bulls
Golden State Warriors 118-103 Memphis Grizzlies
Oklahoma City Thunder 107-99 Indiana Pacers
Washington Wizards 124-121 Phoenix Suns
Utah Jazz 115-100 Los Angeles Lakers
Nuggets at Rockets
Two of the Western Conference's best teams will face off in Houston on Thursday. The Denver Nuggets enter the matchup having won seven of their last eight games while the Rockets are coming off of a loss in Milwaukee. This should be a fun one.