×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Thunder beat Pacers, Durant and Curry lead Warriors

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    28 Mar 2019, 11:22 IST
Paul George
Paul George

The Oklahoma City Thunder claimed up a much-needed win after topping the Indiana Pacers 107-99, while reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies.

Russell Westbrook's triple-double led the Thunder to just their second victory in seven games on Wednesday.

The Pacers led by nine points at half-time but the Thunder went on a 24-0 run in the third quarter and held on from there thanks to Westbrook's 17 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

It was the most unanswered points scored by one team in the NBA this season.

Paul George finished with 31 points for the Thunder – who have dropped to seventh in the Western Conference amid their slide – while Steven Adams chipped in 25.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points for Indiana – who are fourth in the east – in the losing effort.

 

Durant and Curry inspire Warriors

Kevin Durant made 12 of his 13 shots from the field and registered 28 points to help the Warriors top the Grizzlies 118-103. Stephen Curry also scored 28 points.

Advertisement

Seth Curry came off the bench and tallied 20 points while hitting four of his seven three-pointers in the Portland Trail Blazers' 118-98 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker scored 50 points and grabbed 10 rebounds against the Washington Wizards in a 124-121 loss. Booker became the youngest NBA player to record back-to-back 50-point games.

 

Sampson and Holiday go cold

Bulls guard Brandon Sampson shot two of seven and finished with four points in his team's loss. He was minus-22 for the game.

Justin Holiday was minus-25 and missed seven of his 10 shots in the Grizzlies' defeat.

 

No stopping Cousins!

DeMarcus Cousins with the coast-to-coast dunk.

 

Wednesday's results

Portland Trail Blazers 118-98 Chicago Bulls
Golden State Warriors 118-103 Memphis Grizzlies
Oklahoma City Thunder 107-99 Indiana Pacers
Washington Wizards 124-121 Phoenix Suns
Utah Jazz 115-100 Los Angeles Lakers

 

Nuggets at Rockets

Two of the Western Conference's best teams will face off in Houston on Thursday. The Denver Nuggets enter the matchup having won seven of their last eight games while the Rockets are coming off of a loss in Milwaukee. This should be a fun one.

Omnisport
NEWS
Durant, Curry lead Warriors to 10th straight victory
RELATED STORY
Durant helps lead Warriors past Pacers after friend's death
RELATED STORY
Warriors beat Grizzlies to break tie with Nuggets in West
RELATED STORY
Curry, Durant each score 28 points, Warriors beat Grizzlies
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder
RELATED STORY
Curry's 33 lead Warriors past Thunder 110-88 without Durant
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors
RELATED STORY
NBA Box Score, 15th January 2019: Lakers beat Bulls, Warriors rout Nuggets and more
RELATED STORY
Curry returns to score 26 and Warriors beat Pistons
RELATED STORY
Griffin, Drummond lead Pistons over Curry, Warriors 111-102
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us