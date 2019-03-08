×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Thunder overcome 51-point performance by Lillard to win in OT

Omnisport
NEWS
News
57   //    08 Mar 2019, 12:38 IST
Damian Lillard
Damian Lillard

The Oklahoma City Thunder outlasted the Portland Trail Blazers 129-121 in overtime on Thursday.

Despite Damian Lillard's 51-point performance for the Trail Blazers, the Thunder emerged triumphant in the NBA.

Oklahoma City prevailed behind 37 points from Russell Westbrook and another 32 from Paul George.

It was Lillard's first 50-point game of the season and fifth of his career.

Meanwhile, there is little doubt who the best team in the Eastern Conference is right now.

The Milwaukee Bucks drove home that they are the best of the best with their 117-98 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 29 points and added 12 rebounds in the victory, which gave Milwaukee a 49-16 record for the season.

The Pacers, while still a very good team, are now 42-24 and seven-and-a-half games adrift of the Bucks.

 

Advertisement

Turner stars despite Pacers loss

Myles Turner scored 22 points and added 17 rebounds and three blocks in the Pacers' loss to the Bucks.

Khris Middleton had 27 points, four assists and three steals in the Bucks' win.

 

Evans struggles

Tyreke Evans signed a $12million contract with the Pacers this season. He did not earn it on Thursday as he went one-of-six shooting with three points. The team were minus-12 with him on the floor.

 

Gianni dazzles… again!

A player as big as Antetokounmpo should not be able to move like this.

 

Thursday's results

Milwaukee Bucks 117-98 Indiana Pacers
Oklahoma City Thunder 129-121 Portland Trail Blazers

 

Nuggets at Warriors

A battle between the Western Conference's best teams is actually a fight for first place, as well, as the Denver Nuggets sit just one game back of the Golden State Warriors for the top spot.

Omnisport
NEWS
Aldridge scores 56 in Spurs' double-OT win over Thunder
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: 3 Talking Points From the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers match
RELATED STORY
Westbrook's streak ends in Thunder win, Raptors best DeRozan in return
RELATED STORY
Lillard rallies Trail Blazers in OT to beat Kings 113-108
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Player Ratings - Portland Trail Blazers vs Oklahoma City Thunder; Westbrook makes history; Lillard impresses; McCollum disappoints again
RELATED STORY
Westbrook sets another triple-double record in Thunder win
RELATED STORY
Harden scores 48 points as Rockets rally past Lakers in OT
RELATED STORY
Trail Blazers' Starting Lineup: Portland Trail Blazers' Predicted Starting Lineup Against Oklahoma City Thunder
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Player Ratings - Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks; Doncic returns, Lillard impresses, McCollum disappoints
RELATED STORY
Lillard has 33, Blazers hand Celtics 4th straight loss
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us